INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were able to recently visit Denali’s on the River and Prairie Lakes Church.
Prairie Lakes Church expanded their ministry in Independence in 2019. They met at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse for several months, then moved to the former Henderson Event Center. They eventually purchased the event center and began renovations.
They have completed their remodeling and invited the Ambassadors for a tour. Campus Pastor Matt Rittgers and Chris Hintzman, Worship and Production Coordinator, met with the Ambassadors and talked about the renovations, including a childcare area, coffee bar, meeting rooms, and of course a sanctuary with up-to-date sound, lighting and video technology. While the local service features local elements of live and recorded music, the sermon is prerecorded and presented by Senior Pastor John Fuller from the Cedar Falls church which dates back to the 1860s.
In addition to Cedar Falls and Independence, Prairie Lakes Church has campuses in: Decorah, Fort Dodge, Grinnell, New Hampton, Osage, and an online presence.
Prairie Lakes Church – Independence is located at 2320 Iowa Avenue. More information may be found online at www.prairielakeschurch.org or on the Prairie Lakes Church Independence Facebook page.
Earlier this year Independence native Brad Knepper struck a deal with the owners of Okoboji Grill at River Ridge to buy the restaurant property to create Denali’s on the River. The name comes from a friend’s favorite dog.
Since spring, Denali’s has been renovating the restaurant, including adding “The Dog House” to the east side. The Dog House will have extra seating and feature garage doors to open in nice weather. They also installed a boat dock and stairs to service customers on the river.
The restaurant has been open for a few months and has been experimenting with different menu options. They also have been having several live bands performing.
Visit www.denalis.com or Denali’s on the River Facebook page for more information.