INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were able to recently visit Denali’s on the River and Prairie Lakes Church.

Prairie Lakes Church expanded their ministry in Independence in 2019. They met at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse for several months, then moved to the former Henderson Event Center. They eventually purchased the event center and began renovations.

