INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited the Boho Body & Hair on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Owners Niccole Andrews and McKenna Frank said they opened Boho last June at 2000 Swan Lake Blvd. The salon is in the former Homestead Restaurant building that was purchased by Dr. Brad Boyle of Advanced Family Eye Care. Boho parking and entrance is on the east side of the building.
The four stylists provide a range of hair services, facials, and facial waxing. Nicole is a licensed massage therapist. One thing they offer that no other local salon does – a spectacular view of Swan Lake.
For more information visit the Boho Body & Hair Facebook page or call them at 319-332-1685.