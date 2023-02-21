INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited the Mental Health Institute – Independence on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
They enjoyed a chicken wrap and chips prepared by the onsite canteen, followed by two programs.
Independence Community School District Superintendent Russ Reiter spoke about the upcoming PPEL election on Tuesday, March 7. PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) is an import resource of revenue for schools. Materials provided by the district state, “It is a voter-approved tax on property valuation of home, commercial, and agricultural property owners For the Independence Community School District, this levy combined with the board approved option would create about $526,655 annually.”
While Reiter could not say to vote “Yes,” he did urge everyone to learn about the levy and how it is used. According to a flier being mailed out to households in the district past uses include: bus repairs, HVAC repairs, roof repairs, band equipment, and upgrading technology. Future uses may include a multi-year project to pave the road connecting the Jr/Sr High School with the elementary schools; playground repairs and expansions; security cameras; auditorium upgrades; large band equipment; drainage; sidewalk/ parking lot upgrades; and ongoing bus/transportation maintenance and repairs.
More information is available by contacting the school administration office at 319-334-7400 or by visiting www.indeek12org online.
The second program was given by Ben Shuberg and Dr. Bhasker Dave. Dr Dave announced to staff earlier this year that he is stepping down from the Superintendent role at MHI but will remain on staff as the Clinical Director. Mr. Schuberg, who currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent at the Mental Health Institute – Cherokee was named was named Interim Superintendent of MHI-Independence.
Dr. Dave shared a few stories from his career so far and spoke about the need for the next generation of doctors to enter the field of psychiatry.
After the program the Ambassadors were treated to tour of the Days of Yore museum at MHI. For several years, Plant Operations Manager Mike Cook has created and curated several pieces of memorabilia to tell the history of MHI – Independence, including the clothing and straitjackets, paintings by patients, historical maps and photos, etc.