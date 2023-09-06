INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors welcomed Cameron Hayward, DC, CSCS, DACBSP® and his new chiropractic clinic 319 Sport and Spine located at 2000 Swan Lake Blvd, Suite 2.
Dr. Hayward is a 2010 graduate of Independence Schools, earned a BA in Human Physiology at the U of I, and then graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic. His clinic opened in April of this year.
Beyond his Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) Hayward has an advanced certification in sports medicine — Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS). In 2022 he completed a diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (DACBSP®). That makes him only one of 10 chiropractors in the state of Iowa and one of 400 in the country with this certification.
Services include chiropractic care and exercises to help people improve their mobility and strength. He has also added recovery equipment including compression boots and Hyperice Venom heat and massage wraps.
He has served as team chiropractor for the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team, and has spent the past couple seasons working with the Independence Mustang Football Team as team chiropractor.
For more information about 319 Sport and Spine, visit www.319spine.com (includes information on services as well as links to online appointment booking, Facebook, Instagram, or email Info@319Spine.com, or call 319-327-4416.