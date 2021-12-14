INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a special ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 3 at the new Dollar Fresh store at 1975 Three Elms Road.
Dollar Fresh is a division of Hy-Vee, Inc.
The store opened their doors at 7 a.m. that Friday for its official grand opening. The first fifty customers were given a goody bag of groceries.
The Independence Dollar Fresh store is approximately 27,300-square-feet and will offer customers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a variety of goods, a Wall of Value, take-and-heat home meal offerings, plus a wine and spirits section. The store also will carry footwear and Joe Fresh brand clothing.
The Independence Dollar Fresh store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will carry approximately 10,500 items. Dollar Fresh operates more than 20 stores in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.