The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors at the ribbon cutting for Dollar General. Ambassadors pictured with Dollar Fresh leaders are (from left): Tim Reed, Josh Coonrad, Jacob Pauling, Rhonda Beineke, Sandy Ford, Bryan Palmer, Jessica Cook, Brian Meyer, Damion Clark, Travis Wirth (with certificate), Terry Toale, Nicole Beatty, Fred Smock, Doug Peterschmidt, and Charlie McCardle.

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a special ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 3 at the new Dollar Fresh store at 1975 Three Elms Road.

Dollar Fresh is a division of Hy-Vee, Inc.

The store opened their doors at 7 a.m. that Friday for its official grand opening. The first fifty customers were given a goody bag of groceries.

The Independence Dollar Fresh store is approximately 27,300-square-feet and will offer customers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a variety of goods, a Wall of Value, take-and-heat home meal offerings, plus a wine and spirits section. The store also will carry footwear and Joe Fresh brand clothing.

The Independence Dollar Fresh store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will carry approximately 10,500 items. Dollar Fresh operates more than 20 stores in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

