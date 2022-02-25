Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Johnson Plumbing

The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors at Johnson Plumbing with owners Stacey and Adam Johnson.

 Molly Hocken Photo

INDEPENDENCE – For their February meeting the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting for the new owners of Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, 914 5th Avenue NE. The business also includes a store in Oelwein.

Adam and Stacey Johnson purchased Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling last summer and are now in the process of remodeling the store to have a showroom. They currently sell Lennox and Amana furnaces and central air units, but can service all brands. They also sell water heaters and water softeners. They are capabale of completing bathroom remodels with many options for toilets, shower/tubs, and faucets. They are now looking forward to offering fireplaces.

To contact Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, call 319-334-2631 (Independence) or 319-283-5238 (Oelwein).

