OELWEIN – The Williams Center for the Arts is excited to announce that the repairs following the June 28 flood will be completed in time to start the upcoming season on schedule! A water main break erupted in the lobby and sent water gushing down hallways, into the auditorium, and onto the stage. It is a great relief to see all the progress that has been made. We may not be completely polished, but we will be open.
American English, The Complete Beatles Tribute, will be presented on Saturday, August 19, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. This show marks the first show of the 2023-24 season. Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, Williams Center directors recommend reserving or buying tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are expected to be in high demand. Tickets are $40 each and are available at the following locations:
- Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105)
- Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312)
- Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.)
Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only.
Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.
K-12 students from Oelwein Community Schools are admitted free. Other students are $5 each.
Season tickets ($165) are also still available at the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office, 6 S. Frederick, Oelwein.
The show begins with the early years of Ed Sullivan and includes classic Beatles favorites. American English captures the very essence of John, Paul, George and Ringo.
Next, the show recreates the psychedelic era of The Beatles. You’ll witness incredible versions of selections from Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour.
And in the end, there will be a musical excursion to the final years of The Beatles partnership. Relive the years of The White Album, Let It Be, and Abbey Road. Moving renditions of songs such as Hey Jude, Something, and Let It Be, are sure to complete the tribute to The Beatles!
The band, based in Chicago, features four musicians who authentically portray the original members of the Beatles: Jim Irizarry as John Lennon, Eric Michaels as Paul McCartney, James Paul as George Harrison, and Tony Geiangreco as Ringo Starr.
The next show at the Williams Center will be Phase 5, a recreation of Motown classics. It will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.