Summer is moving along quickly and it is a busy time for everyone. Mark your calendar to remember the upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled for Monday, July 18th. The American Red Cross is urging you to donate. The extreme shortage continues; and your help is needed to save lives. On Monday, July 18th, the ARC will hold its 2nd blood drive of the summer in Independence from 12:30-5:30 pm at the Presbyterian Church. As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing. Refreshment (food/drink) items at blood drives continue to be single-serve, individually wrapped packages for everyone’s protection. To schedule an appointment at this time, or as the date gets closer, you can call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, call Vicki at 319-334-6520, or download the Red Cross App. Also, you can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing the RapidPass on-line the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. It is easy to do. Give it a try.
The demand and need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. If at all possible, please take (make) time to donate blood on Monday, July 18th New donors, please give it a try. Our many loyal donors are very much appreciated; and we are counting on you again! You can donate every 56 days.