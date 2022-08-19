JESUP – Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted an American Red Cross Blood drive on Wednesday, Aust 17. They collected 50 units of useable blood.
Upcoming American Red Cross Blood drives include:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 4:09 pm
JESUP – Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted an American Red Cross Blood drive on Wednesday, Aust 17. They collected 50 units of useable blood.
Upcoming American Red Cross Blood drives include:
- Friday, October 7, Noon to 5 p.m. at Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water Street North, Quasqueton
- Tuesday, October 25, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jesup High School, 531 Prospect Street, Jesup
- Wednesday, November 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Independence High School, 700 20th Ave SW,
Independence
Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org or by downloading the Blood Donor App. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Thunderstorms likely. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.