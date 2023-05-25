INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang class of 2023’s commencement service was held on Sunday, May 21, in the Independence Junior/Senior High School gymnasium.
Mr. Joel Knipe conducted the Junior/Senior High Band in several pre-ceremony patriotic tunes, followed by “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates were escorted into the gym. The band and Junior/Senior High Choir (under the direction of Mr. Roger Barloon lead the audience in singing The National Anthem.
Welcome speeches were given by Graduates Emily Erdelt, Callie Meyer, and Chloe Rehmert. Then, following a recent tradition, the choir performed “For Good” from the musical “Wicked,” and featured graduates in key parts. Soloists included Hannah Koch, Madison Mestead, Katelyn Van Buren, Callie Meyer, Griffin Gruman, CH Huffman, Kaleb Penner, Casen Rodriquez, Karlee Fuelling, Clarista Postel, Aly Sill, Layla Walker, Lauren Hamilton, and Chloe Rehmert.
Assistant Principal Mr. Dewey Hupke introduced commencement speakers Sydney Schwartz and Lauren Miller. Speakers were selected through a ‘blind’ assessment of submitted speeches.
The Top Ten, including Valedictorians and Academic Award winners were introduced by Mrs Shalon Frye, School Counselor, and awarded medals. Recipients were: Natalie Doyle, Emily Erdelt (Valedictorian and Des Moines Register Academic All-State Award Winner), Korver Hupke, Hannah Koch, Callie Meyer (Valedictorian and KWWL Best of Class 2023 Award Winner), Kaleb Penner, Chloe Rehmert (Valedictorian and Governor’s Scholar Award Winner), Sydney Schwartz, Carter Straw and Rachel Woods.
Mr. Justin Putz, Activities Director, introduced the four foreign exchange students that attended the Independence school this past year.
In his first commencement speech as Principal of the Independence Jr/Sr High School, Mr. Ian Kleman, reminded the Class of 2023 of their journey through their Senior Year.
“And then, we were graduating,” he began. “The longest year which, in retrospect, becomes the shortest year, now comes to a close for those ready to walk out the doors for the last time as students.”
Mr. Kleman reviewed the activities and accomplishments of the Class. From sports, to speech and music, to FFA and FCCLA. Academically, the Class had 27 PSAT test takers, and 32 National Honor Society members. He was also proud to state, “39 students who participated in at least one volunteer activity, impacting over 50 organizations for an average of 118 volunteer hours and having a $150,000 economic impact” and “17 students who earned their silver cord by volunteering more than 175 hours.”
Mr. Kleman talked about the hard work of not only the students, but of their teachers and family to reach this day.
“After you go,” he said, “some will reflect on their high school years as among the best. Some will not view it this way. Some aren't ready to bring closure to their time at Independence and some are ready to find a place in this world. Whatever the case: you have done well to come this far and I am excited to hear about the great things you do going forward.
“And then, we were graduating,” he repeated. “Stay Beautiful, Class of 2023: Congratulations and God-speed.”
After his speech, Mr. Kleman, presented the Class of 2023 as all five Board of Education Directors (Mrs. Kim Hansen, Board President; Mrs. Audrey Hill, Mr. Charlie McCardle, Mr. Eric Smith, and Mrs. Gina Trimble) assisted in the granting of diplomas. After receiving a diploma Superintendent Russ Reiter and Mr. Hupke offered congratulations.
Student Body Presidents Callie Meyer and Sydney Schwartz then lead their classmates in the “Turning of Tassels” tradition.
The class was dismissed, and the graduates and guests gathered outside for photos and goodbyes.
A livestream video of the ceremony is available on the Independence Bulletin Journal Facebook page.