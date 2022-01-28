INDEPENDENCE – Randy Andrews retired January 3, 2022. He began his career at Buchanan County Secondary Roads in 1977. Randy became the Bridge Crew Foreman in 1993, and as bridge crew foreman, a major transformation occurred as the crew changed from repairing planks on pin connected truss bridges to replacing the bridges with innovative, modern structures. Buchanan County constructed 30 bridges using retired railroad flatcars, they worked with the Short Span Steel Bridge Association using donated new Galvanized Steel Beams and other materials.
Another major project Randy headed was the Cedar Rock Bridge north of Quasqueton. This very successful project led to the US Forest Products Laboratory funding the county for materials on the bridge on 215th Street west of Nathan Bethel Avenue. More recently on 310th Street, Randy headed construction of the bridge using Grade 65 Steel Beams. It is the first bridge in the Western Hemisphere to utilize those beams. The beams were fabricated here in Independence by IEP.
Randy also plowed roads for the county in the winter. He’s met a lot of people over the years, made a lot of friends and memories. Randy said he really misses the people he worked with. What he won’t miss is the snow!! He really liked his job over the years, but it was time try different things. Randy plans to continue farming and hopefully travel now that he’s retired. He’s already been to Arkansas duck hunting! As much as Randy misses the people, he is greatly missed at the Secondary Roads Department.