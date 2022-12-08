You know, I am sometimes very envious of the shepherds in the Christmas story. They had nothing less than an angel of God come and announce to them about the birth of the Christ. Really when you think about it, there is nothing really all that earth shattering about some child being born, even in the barn. Outside of the location this is something that has been happening since the beginning of time. So, what makes this birth so outstanding that God sends an angel to proclaim it? Of course, the answer is rather simple, this is the Savior. This birth is so earth-changing because with it God has entered into the human story in a way never done before or since.
BUT, it is a story of an event long, long ago in a country far, far away. One could wonder if it really means anything today. There are times we wonder if it was truly the event we make it out to be when we still struggle with war, greed, arrogance, and all the other aspects of our lives and character that still plague the world yet today. After all, there are many other traditions in the world that strive for peace in the world. Traditions that have their own understanding of how one is supposed to find purpose and resolution to the problems of the world like poverty, hunger, lack of shelter, rivalries, oppression, and the like. Each one has their pathway to nirvana, enlightenment, or heaven. Each one has their leaders who they list as those who are truly close to their god or gods. What is so different about the birth of Jesus that we place such a high importance on this one ordinary birth in the midst of ordinary births of the time.