Come and worship, come and worship,
Worship Christ, the newborn King.
Angels, from the Realms of Glory remains of the most beloved Christmas hymns in churches all over the world. It begins with the angels combining a birth announcement with a call to worship. It continues with the lowly shepherds, the wise magi, and all of creation being called to worship the Christ Child. I don’t know if you noticed but the arc of this song leaves nothing and no one out of the angels’ worship exhortation. (There is a fifth original verse that is often left out of hymnals because the language used, while accurate, seems a bit of a downer, calling out doomed sinners into worship as well.)
It seems to me that if we focus at all on the characters of the Nativity Narrative other than the Holy Family, we elevate the angels, shepherds, and wisemen to near sainthood. The only thing special about the angels that appeared to the shepherds was that God selected them to bring the message to the world. The only thing special about the shepherds of the Nativity was that they just happened to be the ones God sent his angels to. And the wise men, we don’t even know how many there really were. As far as we know, the angels, shepherds, and wisemen were all ordinary in their own realms. God chose them and they answered.
Back in 1777 in England, a six-year-old James Montgomery was left by his parents to the care of a Christian boarding school while they headed to the West Indies to serve as missionaries. By the time Montgomery was fourteen he flunked out of school. When he was twenty-one, he found his first meaningful job working for the local newspaper. A few years later, his editor had to flee the country and Montgomery assumed leadership, running the paper for another thirty-one years. At the age of forty-five, on Christmas Eve in 1816, he published a little poem he wrote in his newspaper. The poem became the hymn we know as Angels, from the Realms of Glory.
Montgomery wasn’t a school drop-out; he was a flunky. He didn’t grow up in a traditional home with a loving family; he grew up in a boarding school. Montgomery is considered one the best English hymn-writers, often mentioned with the likes of Isaac Watts and Charles Wesley. His poetry was held in high esteem by the likes of Percy Shelley and Lord Byron.
James Montgomery’s childhood was remarkable, not for any great deeds by him or his family, but for what we would call misfortune and hard times. His early life was less than ordinary. He could have been lost to the hard life of the young in the late 1700s England. Yet here we are, 200+ years later, remembering a guy whose name is written in tiny letters on some page in the Christmas section of your church’s hymnal.
This Christmas season, remember that regardless of your upbringing or current station in life, you are no less than the Christmas angels, shepherds, and wisemen. God has also chosen you to proclaim the birth of Christ. God puts you in the same company as those we remember through the little figurines placed around the Holy Family in a Nativity scene.
It doesn’t matter if you’ve been placed in a boarding school at six, flunked out of school at fourteen, or never accomplished anything newsworthy, to God you are every bit as important as the angel who proclaimed the first noel.
Merry Christmas!