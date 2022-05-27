HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter is pleased to announce they have received a grant from the Guernsey Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase a water softener and an iron removal system for the shelters water. The shelter would like to thank the Guernsey Foundation for their continued support
