Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Otter Creek

Otter Creek Animal Shelter Treasurer Connie Kaltenbach (left) and employee Micheala Hartford.

 Courtesy Photo

HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter is pleased to announce they have received a grant from the Guernsey Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase a water softener and an iron removal system for the shelters water. The shelter would like to thank the Guernsey Foundation for their continued support

Trending Food Videos