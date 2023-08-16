ANKENY – The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is pleased to announce that Drs. Kelly Huston and Sarah Hoban of Ankeny, received the prestigious Mastership Award during the AGD’s convocation ceremony, a commencement celebration that recognizes AGD member’s commitment to excellence in dental education. During the event that was held at the AGD’s scientific session on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Drs. Huston and Hoban accepted this award along with 83 other recipients.
Dr. Huston 2002 graduate of Independence High School. He is the son of Tom and Andrea Huston.
The Mastership Award is the highest honor available in the AGD and one of the most respected designations in the profession. This accomplishment meets the highest criteria for professional excellence. To accomplish this, Drs. Huston and Hoban each completed 1,100 hours of continuing dental education in the 16 disciplines of dentistry, including 400 hours dedicated to hands-on skills and techniques. As recipients of this award, Drs. Huston and Hoban has joined nearly 4,000 members of the dental community who understand that great smiles and good oral health for their patients are the result of going above and beyond basic requirements.
“The AGD is designed to influence professional growth and development through continuing education, and we are proud to honor Drs. Huston and Hoban for their commitment and dedication to provide their patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care,” says AGD President Hans P. Guter, DDS, FAGD. “Drs. Huston and Hoban are exceeding industry requirements and paving a path of success distinguishing themselves professionally amongst their peers and exemplifying their allegiance to the dental community.”
According to the American Dental Association, there are an estimated 202,536 dentists licensed to practice in the U.S. as of 2022 . A general dentist is the primary care provider for patients of all ages and is responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, management, and overall coordination of services related to patients’ oral health needs.
Drs. Huston (2012) and Hoban (2010) graduated from University of Iowa College of Dentistry and currently practices dentistry in Ankeny.