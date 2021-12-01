Walker, IA- Anna Mae Michael, 84, of Walker, IA, died on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
Anna Mae was born on July 20, 1937, in Iowa City, IA the daughter of Arthur L. and Matilda A. (Bednar) Berry. She grew up in Walker, IA, and was a 1955 graduate of the Walker High School. For a short time, she worked as a secretary at Dr. Anderson’s Office in Center Point, IA. On April 10, 1956, she married Edward M. Michael at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, IA. In the early 1960’s they purchased a farm in rural Walker, IA, where they both loved taking care of their family and land.
She is survived by her three children: Brenda (Randy) Lockwood, Cedar Rapids, IA, Mark (Michele) Michael, Walker, IA, and Dan (Linda) Michael, Walker, IA, nine grandchildren, three sisters, Wilma (Floyd) Heck, Walker, IA, Alice Holub, Center Point, IA, and Marie (Russell) Kuhn, Hiawatha, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
Anna Mae is preceded in death by her husband Edward Michael, a son, Kevin Michael, her parents, Arthur and Matilda Berry, a brother, Donald Berry, a sister-in-law, Henrietta Berry, and a brother-in-law, Bill Holub.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Urbana, IA with Rev. Duane Thoman Presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Urbana. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 4 PM on Friday.
