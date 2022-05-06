OELWEIN – Anna Mae Strawn, 92, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Rev. Ray Atwood officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Anna Mae Yolanda Hermsen was born on May 5, 1930, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the daughter of Alphonse and Olivia (Wernke) Hermsen. Anna Mae was united in marriage to Delbert John Strawn on November 19, 1951, at St. John Catholic Church in Independence.
Anna Mae is survived by her daughter; two sons; and the extended members of the Hermsen and Strawn families.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert on February 3, 2006; two sons; and five siblings: Merlin Hermsen, Kenneth Hermsen, Vera Hickey, Jim Hermsen and John Hermsen.