INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Marching Band hosted the annual Snack Bowl Saturday, August 20 at Lyle Leinbaugh Field.
The Snack Bowl is an opportunity to collect snacks and drinks the band will use during their upcoming season of competition.
The evening started out with the introduction of the student Section Leaders and the adult directors. In addition, 2022 graduate Aidan Anderson passed the Senior Award trophy to Senior Hannah Koch. Anderson is studying Music Education at UNI. He is also playing sousaphone in the UNI Panther Marching Band.
After the introductions, the band premiered their 2022 show Orpheus without full uniforms, costumes, and sets. The band performed in full regalia last night for the football crowd. Future Mustang Marching Band performances include:
Friday, September 16: Home Football
Friday, September 23: Home Football – Homecoming
Saturday, September 24: BOA Regional — Waukee (Northwest)
Saturday, October 1: CR Prairie/5 Seasons
Friday, October 7: Home Football
Saturday, October 8: IHSMA Marching Festival/Valleyfest
Saturday, October 15: Waukee Marching Invitational
Friday, October 21: Home Football