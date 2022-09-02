Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Marching Band hosted the annual Snack Bowl Saturday, August 20 at Lyle Leinbaugh Field.

The Snack Bowl is an opportunity to collect snacks and drinks the band will use during their upcoming season of competition.

Tags

Trending Food Videos