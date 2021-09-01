INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Three Elms Golf Course, the fifth annual Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Four-Person Best Shot Golf Tournament was held in the bright sunshine with many brilliant smiles all around. This year, we golfed the day away to raise money for the Loving Tanner Organization.
Molly Greenley developed challenges for each of the holes. This added fun to the tournament, and maybe some insightfulness to some of the golfers. After all, who knew that your best drive is with a big pillow between your legs? Or maybe your putting skills are much better with a hoop around the hole? And so, without further ado....
The grand champions, the best left-handed, hoop jumping, pillow-squeezing golfers in the county with a score of 69:
- Jeff Taylor
- Patrick Vonlehmden
- Brian Westphal
- Ryan Schremser
Three teams tied with a score of 72. So, the ole card back on hole #9 was assessed to give us the first-, second-, and third-place teams. These fine folks have proven their abilities in high performance skills such as backward putting, a short drive, and using a pool cue to make the putt.
First place:
- Andrew Coleman
- Jason Orr
- Terry Sund
- Ben Ryckman
Second place:
- Joe Payne
- Jayce Payne
- Jordon Payne
- Stewart (last name unknown)
Third place:
- Tom Taylor
- Chad O’Brien
- Drew O’Brien
- Jace O’Brien
We also want to thank the generous businesses that sponsored holes and prizes for this tournament.
Hole Sponsors
- Berkshire Hathaway Realtor, Angie Andersen
- Northeast Security Bank
- Witch and a Broom Cleaning Service, Mikki Panik
- F.J. Krob, Rowley, Iowa
- Pat’s Tap, Independence
- BankIowa
- Fangman Custom, Independence
- Mark’s Locker, Rowley, Iowa
- American Family Insurance, Mandy Maki
Prize Sponsors
- First-place trophies: Iowa Creations, Ryan Halbur
- Fareway Meat & Grocery: gift certificates
- Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse: pizzas
- Pizza Ranch: gift certificate
- Del Rio: gift certificate
In closing, an Irish Proverb to best describe this day and this tournament in Ed’s memory.
“The best things in life are the people we love, the places we have been and the memories we have made along the way.”