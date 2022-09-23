INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club will hold their annual scrap metal drive October 1 – 8. Scrap metal items may be deposited in the dumpsters located in the parking lot at Signs & More (1827 1st Street West). Appliances are accepted with doors removed; please DO NOT bring electronic or plastic items. There will be assistance from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 to help unload your items. A pick-up service will be available also in the Independence area by calling project chair Harold Freeman at 319-361-0509 to make an appointment.
All proceeds will go toward local, state, and international humanitarian projects. A used eye-glasses donation box will be onsite; monetary donations will also be accepted.