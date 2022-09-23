Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Lions Scrap Metal

Dumpsters filled with scrap metal in 2021.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club will hold their annual scrap metal drive October 1 – 8. Scrap metal items may be deposited in the dumpsters located in the parking lot at Signs & More (1827 1st Street West). Appliances are accepted with doors removed; please DO NOT bring electronic or plastic items. There will be assistance from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 to help unload your items. A pick-up service will be available also in the Independence area by calling project chair Harold Freeman at 319-361-0509 to make an appointment.

All proceeds will go toward local, state, and international humanitarian projects. A used eye-glasses donation box will be onsite; monetary donations will also be accepted.

Trending Food Videos