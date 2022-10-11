INDEPENDENCE – The annual pillow cleaning service sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21, at the Wapsipinicon Mill in downtown Independence.
Make your pillows look like new, have them completely renovated, and get new ticking all the same day. (Foam and Dacron can also be renovated by this process). Bring in your feather beds and have them made into new pillows. Your pillows are renovated and back on your bed the very same day!
This is one of the many fundraisers for the Capt. D.S. Lee mansion. The historical society also has a website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) which lists the calendar of events for the society, and a Facebook page (Wapsi Mill).
Donations are always welcome. If you would like to become a member, contact Leanne Harrison, president, at 319-334-4616 for further information. Meetings are the third Monday of the month in February, March, April, May, July, September, October, and November. All members receive a quarterly newsletter.
The mill is now closed for the season. Thanks for all the volunteers and visitors this year.
The annual “Christmas Cookie Walk” is set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW.
The Lee Mansion is now open EVERY weekend from 1 to 3 p.m. for self-guided tours. See what has been accomplished this year. All the Victorian furniture that has been in storage has now arrived. An art gallery from local artists is located in the upper hallway.
If you would like to volunteer as a host/hostess or be involved in other Historical Society events, contact Leanne Harrison at 319-334-4616.