Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kraft Pillow Service

Sharon Smock after picking up her cleaned and fluffed pillows in 2021.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The annual pillow cleaning service sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21, at the Wapsipinicon Mill in downtown Independence.

Make your pillows look like new, have them completely renovated, and get new ticking all the same day. (Foam and Dacron can also be renovated by this process). Bring in your feather beds and have them made into new pillows. Your pillows are renovated and back on your bed the very same day!

Trending Food Videos