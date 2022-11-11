Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) held its annual pillow cleaning fundraiser recently at the Wapsipinicon Mill.

In addition to working from their base of operations in Kingsley, Iowa, Doug and Vanease Kraft have travelled around the Midwest for more than 35 years providing pillow cleaning services to hotels and everyday folks alike.

Tags

Trending Food Videos