Friends of Fontana

QUASQUETON – Friends of Fontana Park will present a dinner and a presentation about the continent of Antarctica starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Wolfey’s Wapsie Outback.

Receiving a 2019 national Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship award, Waterloo teacher Stacey Snyder boarded a ship to Antarctica on a National Geographic / Lindblad Expeditions educational excursion. Stacey will present an audio-visual tour of her experience focusing on her observations of the impacts of climate change and how Antarctic wildlife is being affected. A question/answer period will be held.

