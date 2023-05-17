INDEPENDENCE – Due to a vacancy on the Buchanan County Magistrate Commission, the Board of Supervisors is looking to fill the opening.
According to Iowa Code (602.6503), the Board of Supervisors of each county “shall appoint three electors to the magistrate appointing commission for the county for six-year terms.” Attorneys of the county select two attorneys to also serve on the commission. The commission appointments by the Supervisors is an opportunity for public input in deciding who will be a magistrate for Buchanan County. Magistrates handle cases such as traffic violations, simple misdemeanors, and small claims.
Applications are available in the Buchanan County Auditor’s office or online at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov in the County Boards and Commissions section.
Applications for the commission are due Friday, June 2.
Applications should be returned to:
Buchanan County Board of Supervisors
210 5th Ave NE, PO Box 317
Independence, IA 50644
The Supervisors will make the appointment at their regular board meeting on Monday, June 5.