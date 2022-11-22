Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Across the U.S., our nation marks National Apprenticeship Week from November 14 through 20, to remind workers and employers of the importance and value of Registered Apprenticeships.

The gold standard for workforce training and development, Registered Apprenticeships are a time-honored, “earn-as-you-learn” model that opens pathways to good-paying careers that provide better benefits and greater job security. About 93 percent of workers who complete Registered Apprenticeships gain employment and earn an annual average starting wage of $77,000.

Tags

Trending Food Videos