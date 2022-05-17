INDEPENDENCE – Monday, May 16, the American Red Cross Blood Drive was held at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Thank you so much to those who took time out of their day to donate blood. We surpassed our goal of 45 by 2 units, collecting 47 units of productive blood. Your dedication to the American Red Cross is appreciated in helping to save many lives. I know I can always count on you.
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive in Independence will be held Monday, July 18 at First Presbyterian Church again. Please watch the newspaper for information; and always look for the Red Cross Symbol when you donate.