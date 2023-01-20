INDEPENDENCE – Monday, January 16, the American Red Cross Blood Drive was held at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. We collected 51 units of productive blood, surpassing our goal by 3 units.
Thank you to those who took time out of their busy day. Your dedication to the American Red Cross is appreciated in helping to save many lives. We were finally able to serve “real” cookies. Delicious and a great variety of cookies were provided by MHI Nursing Staff and baked by the MHI Canteen. We had a lot of smiles as we served homemade cookies again.