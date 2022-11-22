MANCHESTER – A volunteer is someone who gives freely of their time to help others, without expectation of receiving something in return. Ardelle Brooks is a long-time, devoted Regional Medical Center (RMC) Auxiliary volunteer. She was honored and recognized this year at the RMC Auxiliary Fall Luncheon with the Bright Star Award for her dedication and service to our hospital and community.
The Bright Star Award is given annually to an Auxiliary volunteer who has shown exemplary generosity and kindness of spirit. Ardelle has demonstrated this through her actions for over four decades. She has been involved in the Auxiliary since its inception 49 years ago, in 1973.
Through the years, Ardelle has always been willing to lend a hand, volunteering many hours of time helping at events, baking goods for Auxiliary activities, helping in the HILLTOP Gift Shop, and has also served as the Auxiliary Historian for 10 years. She also spends countless hours volunteering in the community at different organizations such as Camp Courageous and Castle Theatre.
“On behalf of the Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, we thank Ardelle for being a Bright Star for the Auxiliary by giving time and talent for the benefit of Regional Medical Center patients, families, services and facilities,” shared Charlotte Emerson, RMC Auxiliary Vice President. “We thank you for your unwavering dedication to the Auxiliary.”
Looking to give back to the community and want to join the volunteer team at Regional Medical Center? Contact Jody Hatfield at 563-927-7581 or jody.hatfield@regmedctr.org to learn how.