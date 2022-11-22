Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ardelle Brooks, 2022 RMC Auxiliary Bright Star Award Recipient.

MANCHESTER – A volunteer is someone who gives freely of their time to help others, without expectation of receiving something in return. Ardelle Brooks is a long-time, devoted Regional Medical Center (RMC) Auxiliary volunteer. She was honored and recognized this year at the RMC Auxiliary Fall Luncheon with the Bright Star Award for her dedication and service to our hospital and community.

The Bright Star Award is given annually to an Auxiliary volunteer who has shown exemplary generosity and kindness of spirit. Ardelle has demonstrated this through her actions for over four decades. She has been involved in the Auxiliary since its inception 49 years ago, in 1973.

