Are you thinking about being a substitute teacher? There are some fantastic advantages to being a substitute such as not having to worry about lesson planning or grading. In addition, it only takes a moment to make a lasting impression and difference in a child’s life. Impacting a student may be the best reason to become a substitute.
Becoming a substitute may be easier than you think, whether you may or may not hold an associate degree or have been a teacher in the past.
Are you a retired teacher or have you previously held a teaching license?
If so, you only need to apply for a Substitute License through the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. You will also need to take the “mandatory reporter” training for child and dependent adult abuse and complete a background check. Those who have previously held a teaching license can serve as a long-term substitute (up to 90 days).
Do you have an Associate’s degree or have you completed at least 60 semester hours of coursework (not just in education)?
In either case, you can become a substitute by applying for substitute authorization. Requirements include completing an approved substitute authorization course, most held virtually, through your local Area Education Agency (AEA). If you prefer to work at your own pace, you can meet the requirements through a self-paced course.
Are you currently in the school system as a para educator?
Suppose you are a para educator but do not have an associate degree. In that case, you can still serve as a substitute but will be limited to being a substitute only in those special education rooms you currently serve. Keep in mind that any support you can provide will be greatly appreciated! In addition to the approved substitute authorization (virtual or self-paced), you must complete the para educator certification courses.
Even as the effects of the pandemic are starting to lessen, schools are still feeling the stress of not having enough substitutes. As a result, many districts have increased substitute teacher pay. Being a substitute can be a gratifying experience! You can learn something new and meet a wide variety of people. You also have the flexibility to work where and when you decide. But most importantly, you have the opportunity to be that positive adult role model our children need. In this season of giving, share your love of learning with others.
Central Rivers AEA provides guidance for those wishing to earn their substitute authorization and para educator certification. Learn more by contacting Kay Schmalen, Director of Professional Learning at kschmalen@centralriversaea.org.
Kay Schmalen is the Director of Professional Development for Central Rivers AEA. She can be reached at kschmalen@centralriversaea.org. Central Rivers Area Education Agency provides leadership and service to 53 public and 18 non-public schools in an 18-county area of north central Iowa. Learn more at www.centralriversaea.org.