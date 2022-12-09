Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Are you thinking about being a substitute teacher? There are some fantastic advantages to being a substitute such as not having to worry about lesson planning or grading. In addition, it only takes a moment to make a lasting impression and difference in a child’s life. Impacting a student may be the best reason to become a substitute.

Becoming a substitute may be easier than you think, whether you may or may not hold an associate degree or have been a teacher in the past.

Tags

Trending Food Videos