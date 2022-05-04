DES MOINES – The Annual Drake Relays went on regardless of the cold and rainy weather last week and the Independence Mustangs and Jesup J-Hawks were well represented in several events.
Representing Jesup, Senior Carson Lienau was 3rd in the Shot Put with a throw of 164-0. Senior Noah Sheridan set another school record with a 110 Meter Hurdle time of 15.03. This was good enough for 4th-place. Senior Mallory Becker competed in the High Jump.
The Independence representatives were senior Jake Sidles with a Discus throw of 143-1, taking 22nd-place. The Mustangs team of Alyssa Larson, Bella Ressler, Melody Kremer, and Reaghan Ressler ran the 4x400 Meter Relay. The girls finished in 24th-place with a time of 4:13.07.
“Weather was not good for the prelims of the 110 hurdles, but Noah did a great job of not letting it impact him,” said Head Coach Jason Sullivan, “Two hours later he ran his Personal Record and got 4th, also breaking his own school record again.”
Sullivan added, “Carson did not have the discus outcome he wanted with a 10th place finish, so he made up for it with a 3rd place in the shot-put missing 2nd by 1/4 of an inch. Great effort from both, they stepped up and performed on the big stage, and medaled at a meet with the best in the state in all classes. I’m proud of them.”
DISCUS: 10 Carson Lienau Jesup 164-0
22 Jake Sidles Independence 143-1
SHOT PUT: 3 Carson Lienau Jesup 55-10.75
110 METER HURDLES: 4 Noah Sheridan Jesup 15.03
GIRLS 4X400: 24 Independence Alyssa Larson, Bella Ressler, Melody Kremer, Reaghan Ressler 4:13.07
GIRLS HIGH JUMP: Mallory Becker Jesup NH
