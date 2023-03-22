DES MOINES, Iowa - The 2023 Iowa Archery in the Schools Program season culminated with the state tournament March 4-5 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, where nearly 1,800 archers competed for scholarships and awards in bullseye targets and 780 archers competed for scholarships and awards 3D targets.
Male and female archers that placed in the top 10 within their division as individuals, receive a guaranteed spot to participate in one of the national tournaments.
Senior Scholarships:
Haney Family Foundation Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)
$1,000 — Emmet Long (East Union High School)
$1,000 — Lauren Miller (Independence High School)
$1,000 — Peyton Peck (Mid-Prairie High School)
Bullseye State Tournament Top Performers
Female Elementary Champion: Sophia Mormann (Anamosa Elementary) 275
Female Middle School Champion: Remingtyn Petersen (West Fork Middle School) 293
Female High School Champion: Brooklyn Kelchen (East Buchanan High School) 293
Male Elementary Champion: Jackson Gunsolley (Diagonal Elementary) 276
Male Middle School Champion: Evan Burns (Alburnett Middle School) 290
Male High School Champion: Wyatt Fickbohm (Woodbury Central High School) 294
High All-Around (3D/Bullseye Combined State Tournament Scores)
Lauren Miller, Independence High School, was the female high all-around champion.
Trenton Abel, Alburnett High School, was the male high all-around champion.
Both archers received a $1,250 scholarship.
3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)
Girls All-State
Lauren Miller, Independence Schools
Eastyn Petersen – West Fork Schools
Remingtyn Petersen – West Fork Schools
Shayla McDaniel – Prairie Schools
Erin Helmich – Spencer Schools
Sydney Nelson – Prairie Schools
Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)
Girls All-State
Lauren Miller, Independence Schools
Skye Murillo – Prairie Schools
Presley Thatcher – North Linn Schools
Eastyn Petersen – West Fork Schools
Remingtyn Petersen – West Fork Schools
Blair Baych – Jesup Schools
State Archery Tournament Participation:
1,800 Bullseye archers representing 125 schools.
780 3D archers representing 91 schools.
The state tournament was sponsored by the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, Safari Club International, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.