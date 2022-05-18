The Independence Mustangs, Jesup J-Hawks and East Buchanan Buccaneers will be well represented when they trek down to Des Moines on Thursday for the start of the Iowa High School Track & Field Meet.
Drake Stadium will host the three-day event. Jesup J-Hawks have qualified in 15 events. Independence qualifies for 10 events while East Buchanan has qualified in 6 events.
Highlighting the Class 2A event, Jesup Senior Carson Lienau will defend his crown in the Discus and the Shot Put. J-Hawk hurdler Noah Sheridan takes the 3rd best time into his 110-meter Hurdles event. He will also participate in the 400-meter Hurdles and is listed as 3rd fastest among the 24 in the field. Senior Nolan Evans will run in the 800-meter Run and has the 4th best time in the field of 24.
Independence senior Alyssa Larson will return to the state meet in the 400-meter Dash. She is listed as the 5th fastest among the 24 participants. She will also run in the 800-meter Run and sits 10th fastest in 24 runners. The Mustangs 4x400 meter relay team takes the 4th fastest time into their state prelim on Friday.
East Buchanan’s senior Lauren Donlea returns to state in the 100-meter Hurdles. She is listed as 14th fastest in a field of 24 hurdlers. Sophomore Noah Valenzuela will return in the 800-meter and the 1600-meter.
THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022:
East Buchanan Girls:
4x100m Shuttle Hurdle: Thursday, 9:00am
Heat 2: lane 1
East Buchanan Girls:
Long Jump: Thursday, 11:30am
Andelyn Cabalka FR. EB
East Buchanan Boys:
Shot Put: Thursday, 11:30am
Second Flight – Cody Fox S0 EB
Jesup Boys:
4x110 Meter Hurdles: Thursday, 2:40pm
Heat 4 – (lane 3) Jesup
Indee Boys:
4x100 Meter Shuttle Hurdles: Thursday, 3:00pm
Heat 1 – (lane 5) Indee
Jesup Boys:
3200 Meter Run: Thursday, 3:50pm
Section 1 – (lane 2) Nolan Evans SR Jesup
Jesup Boys:
Shot Put: Thursday, 4:30pm
Flight 2 – (12) Carson Lienau SR Jesup
Indee Boys:
Discus: Thursday, 4:30pm
Flight 1 – (9) Zach Sidles Indee
Jesup Boys:
200 Meter Dash: Thursday, 4:40pm
Heat 2 (lane 2) Carter Even Jesup
Jesup Girls:
4x800 Meter Relay: Thursday, 5:00pm
Section 2 – (lane 5) Jesup
Indee Girls:
400 Meter Dash: Thursday 7:10pm
Section 3 – (lane 2) Alyssa Larson SR Indee
Indee Girls:
4x100 Shuttle Hurdles: Thursday, 8:00pm
Heat 6 – (lane 7) Indee
FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022:
EB Girls:
100 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 10:00am
Heat 2: (lane 2) Lauren Donlea
EB Boys:
Distance Medley: Friday, 12:00pm
Section 3 – (lane 3) East Buchanan
Jesup Boys:
Distance Medley: Friday, 2:40pm
Section 2 – (lane 3) Jesup
Indee Girls:
Distance Medley: Friday, 3:00pm
Section 2 – (lane 7) Indee
Jesup Boys:
110 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 3:20pm
Heat 1 – (lane 3) Parker McHone SR Jesup
Heat 3 – (lane 4) Noah Sheridan SR Jesup
Indee Boys:
110 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 3:30pm
Heat 3 – (lane 7) Brady Kohrs SR Indee
Jesup Girls:
100 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 3:40pm
Heat 2: (lane 3) Katelyn Zelle FR Jesup
Jesup Girls:
High Jump: Friday, 4:30pm
Flight 1 – (7th) Mallory Becker SR Jesup
Jesup Boys:
Discus: Friday, 4:30pm
Flight 2 – (8) Carson Lienau SR Jesup
Jesup Boys:
400 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 5:00pm
Section 3 – (lane 3) Noah Sheridan SR Jesup
Indee Girls:
400 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 5:30pm
Section 3 – (lane 1) Melody Kremer SR Indee
Jesup Boys:
Distance Medley: Friday 5:40pm
Section 3 – (lane 2) Jesup
Jesup Boys:
4x100 Meter Relay: Friday, 6:40pm
Heat 2 – (lane 3) Jesup
Indee Girls:
4x400 Meter Relay: Friday, 7:20pm
Heat 3 – (lane 5) Indee
SATURDAY, MAY 21, 2022:
Indee Girls:
800 Sprint Medley: Saturday, 9:25am
Section 2 – (lane 5) Indee
Jesup Girls:
800 Meter Run: Saturday, 10:40am
Section 2 – Amanda Treptow SR Jesup
Section 2 – Clare Wright SO Jesup
Indee Girls:
800 Meter Run: Saturday, 10:50am
Section 2 – (11) Alyssa Larson SR Indee
EB Boys:
800 Meter Run: Saturday, 11:10am
Section 1: Noah Valenzuela SO EB
Jesup Boys:
800 Meter Run: Saturday, 11:20am
Section 2 – (lane 6) Nolan Evans SR Jesup
EB Boys:
1600 Meter Run: Saturday, 2:15pm
Noah Valenzuela (14th best time) SO EB
Jesup Girls:
1500 Meter Run: Saturday, 2:52pm
Section 1 – Amanda Treptow SR Jesup