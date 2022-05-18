Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Independence Mustangs, Jesup J-Hawks and East Buchanan Buccaneers will be well represented when they trek down to Des Moines on Thursday for the start of the Iowa High School Track & Field Meet.

Drake Stadium will host the three-day event. Jesup J-Hawks have qualified in 15 events. Independence qualifies for 10 events while East Buchanan has qualified in 6 events.

Highlighting the Class 2A event, Jesup Senior Carson Lienau will defend his crown in the Discus and the Shot Put. J-Hawk hurdler Noah Sheridan takes the 3rd best time into his 110-meter Hurdles event. He will also participate in the 400-meter Hurdles and is listed as 3rd fastest among the 24 in the field. Senior Nolan Evans will run in the 800-meter Run and has the 4th best time in the field of 24.

Independence senior Alyssa Larson will return to the state meet in the 400-meter Dash. She is listed as the 5th fastest among the 24 participants. She will also run in the 800-meter Run and sits 10th fastest in 24 runners. The Mustangs 4x400 meter relay team takes the 4th fastest time into their state prelim on Friday.

East Buchanan’s senior Lauren Donlea returns to state in the 100-meter Hurdles. She is listed as 14th fastest in a field of 24 hurdlers. Sophomore Noah Valenzuela will return in the 800-meter and the 1600-meter.

THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022:

East Buchanan Girls:

4x100m Shuttle Hurdle: Thursday, 9:00am

Heat 2: lane 1

East Buchanan Girls:

Long Jump: Thursday, 11:30am

Andelyn Cabalka FR. EB

East Buchanan Boys:

Shot Put: Thursday, 11:30am

Second Flight – Cody Fox S0 EB

Jesup Boys:

4x110 Meter Hurdles: Thursday, 2:40pm

Heat 4 – (lane 3) Jesup

Indee Boys:

4x100 Meter Shuttle Hurdles: Thursday, 3:00pm

Heat 1 – (lane 5) Indee

Jesup Boys:

3200 Meter Run: Thursday, 3:50pm

Section 1 – (lane 2) Nolan Evans SR Jesup

Jesup Boys:

Shot Put: Thursday, 4:30pm

Flight 2 – (12) Carson Lienau SR Jesup

Indee Boys:

Discus: Thursday, 4:30pm

Flight 1 – (9) Zach Sidles Indee

Jesup Boys:

200 Meter Dash: Thursday, 4:40pm

Heat 2 (lane 2) Carter Even Jesup

Jesup Girls:

4x800 Meter Relay: Thursday, 5:00pm

Section 2 – (lane 5) Jesup

Indee Girls:

400 Meter Dash: Thursday 7:10pm

Section 3 – (lane 2) Alyssa Larson SR Indee

Indee Girls:

4x100 Shuttle Hurdles: Thursday, 8:00pm

Heat 6 – (lane 7) Indee

FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022:

EB Girls:

100 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 10:00am

Heat 2: (lane 2) Lauren Donlea

EB Boys:

Distance Medley: Friday, 12:00pm

Section 3 – (lane 3) East Buchanan

Jesup Boys:

Distance Medley: Friday, 2:40pm

Section 2 – (lane 3) Jesup

Indee Girls:

Distance Medley: Friday, 3:00pm

Section 2 – (lane 7) Indee

Jesup Boys:

110 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 3:20pm

Heat 1 – (lane 3) Parker McHone SR Jesup

Heat 3 – (lane 4) Noah Sheridan SR Jesup

Indee Boys:

110 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 3:30pm

Heat 3 – (lane 7) Brady Kohrs SR Indee

Jesup Girls:

100 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 3:40pm

Heat 2: (lane 3) Katelyn Zelle FR Jesup

Jesup Girls:

High Jump: Friday, 4:30pm

Flight 1 – (7th) Mallory Becker SR Jesup

Jesup Boys:

Discus: Friday, 4:30pm

Flight 2 – (8) Carson Lienau SR Jesup

Jesup Boys:

400 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 5:00pm

Section 3 – (lane 3) Noah Sheridan SR Jesup

Indee Girls:

400 Meter Hurdles: Friday, 5:30pm

Section 3 – (lane 1) Melody Kremer SR Indee

Jesup Boys:

Distance Medley: Friday 5:40pm

Section 3 – (lane 2) Jesup

Jesup Boys:

4x100 Meter Relay: Friday, 6:40pm

Heat 2 – (lane 3) Jesup

Indee Girls:

4x400 Meter Relay: Friday, 7:20pm

Heat 3 – (lane 5) Indee

SATURDAY, MAY 21, 2022:

Indee Girls:

800 Sprint Medley: Saturday, 9:25am

Section 2 – (lane 5) Indee

Jesup Girls:

800 Meter Run: Saturday, 10:40am

Section 2 – Amanda Treptow SR Jesup

Section 2 – Clare Wright SO Jesup

Indee Girls:

800 Meter Run: Saturday, 10:50am

Section 2 – (11) Alyssa Larson SR Indee

EB Boys:

800 Meter Run: Saturday, 11:10am

Section 1: Noah Valenzuela SO EB

Jesup Boys:

800 Meter Run: Saturday, 11:20am

Section 2 – (lane 6) Nolan Evans SR Jesup

EB Boys:

1600 Meter Run: Saturday, 2:15pm

Noah Valenzuela (14th best time) SO EB

Jesup Girls:

1500 Meter Run: Saturday, 2:52pm

Section 1 – Amanda Treptow SR Jesup

