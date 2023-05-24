DES MOINES – Area Athletes trekked down to Des Moines for the annual Boys and Girls State Track meet on the Blue Oval.
The highlight of the three-day event for our area athletes was a 2nd-place finish for East Buchanan sophomore Andelyn Cabalka in the Long Jump. Cabalka had another Personal Record (PR) jumping 16-09.00. Cabalka jumped a 15-07 on her first jump and followed that up with her personal best on her 2nd jump. She had 16-04.75 on her 3rd jump and 16-00.25 on the fourth. A Foul on the fifth jump and a 16-07.25 on the last jump.
Jesup J-Hawk junior Jack Miller finished in 4th-place in the Long Jump with a jump of 22-01.75. Junior Clare Wright had two Personal Records (PR). Wright finished 7th in the 800-meter Run with a personal best time of 2:18.55. She also had a personal best time in the 1500-meter Run with a time of 5:02.29 and finished in 16th-place. The team of Sara Mead, Katelyn Zelle, Emma Bose and Clare Wright teamed up in the Distance Medley and finished in 5th with a time of 4:15.40.
The Mustangs had some good finishes with juniors Zach Sidles and Brady McDonald in the Discus and Shot Put. Sidles finished in 5th-place in the Discus after having a personal best throw of 166-01. And McDonald had his personal best throw in the Shot Put, finishing in 6th-place with a throw of 54-04.25. Sophomore Brady Kurt finishes in 9th-place in the High Jump, jumping 6-01.00.
INDEPENDENCE
Boys 100m (3A) — Prelims
20 Carter Straw 12 11.53
Girls 100m Hurdles (3A) — Prelims
22 Brooklyn Banghart 09 16.69
Boys 110m Hurdles (3A) — Prelims
21 Brady Kohrs 12 15.86
Girls 400m (3A)
21 Reaghan Ressler 10 1:02.82
Boys 400m Hurdles (3A)
20 Christopher Meyer 09 59.09
Boys Discus Throw (3A)
5 Zach Sidles PR • 11 166-01
Boys High Jump (3A)
9 Brady Kurt 10 6-01.00
Boys Long Jump (3A)
— Keelan Hoover 12 FOUL
Boys Shot Put (3A)
6 Brady McDonald PR • 11 54-04.25
Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 3A
23 1:56.15 M. Louvar, I. Ressler, D. Whitman, R. Ressler
Girls Shuttle Hurdle 3A — Preliminaries
20 1:12.41 M. Christian, B. Banghart, N. Doyle, S. Schwartz
EAST BUCHANAN
Girls Long Jump (1A)
2 Andelyn Cabalka
PR • 10 16-09.00
JESUP
Girls 100m (2A) — Prelims
20 Katelyn Zelle 10 13.24
Girls 800m (2A)
7 Clare Wright PR • 11 2:18.55
Girls 1500m (2A)
16 Clare Wright PR • 11 5:02.29
Boys Long Jump (2A)
4 Jack Miller 11 22-01.75
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A
15 10:17.55 • E. Bose, A. Trebon-Boyd, P. Bose, C. Wright
Girls Distance Medley 2A
5 4:15.40 • S. Mead, K. Zelle, E. Bose, C. Wright
Boys Distance Medley 2A
22 3:45.63 • T. Larson, J. Sullivan, K. Lange, A. Gonzalez