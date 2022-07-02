- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
62°
Clear
- Humidity: 84%
- Cloud Coverage: 39%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:34:28 AM
- Sunset: 08:48:36 PM
Today
Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.