Rehearsing for the Living Last Supper performance Wednesday evening were the choir, Pastor Josh Hansen (at lectern), and the Disciples (Back row, from left) Dave Young (Simon), Terry Crow (Thomas), and Roger Weston (Philip of Bethsaida). (Front row, from left) Jerel Griffin (Nathanial Bartholomew), Tim Burrack (James the Minor), Jarrod Lamphier (pictured) / Anthony Stocks (Andrew), Mike Hay (Judas Iscarlot), Leon Goedken (John), Dr. Stephen Thacher (Jesus), Scott Schroeder (James), Roger Swales (Levi/Matthew), John Richmond (Thaddeus Trinomius), and Randy Swales (Simon Zelotes).