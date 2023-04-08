STRAWBERRY POINT – The Living Last Supper is a living dramatization of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting of the Last Supper combined with the biblical understanding of these events in the life of Christ from the Gospels. The actors share what the three-year journey with Christ has meant to each the disciples and how it made an impact on their lives.
The service was presented Holy Thursday at the Strawberry Point United Methodist Church 6th and Good Friday at the Lamont Grace United Methodist Church.
The cast consists of church members who memorize their roles and come together to rehearse as a spiritual discipline for the season of Lent. There is a narrator and a choir which provides musical interludes during the performance. Holy Communion is also a part of the production for those who wish to participate.
“The Living Last Supper (LLS) is a performance which presents this most holy Christian remembrance in a way that moves the audience to understand and feel the importance of Christ’s crucifixion, death and resurrection,” said Pastor Lisa Schroeder. “Some churches in our area started performing this piece over twenty years ago. I served as pastor at Arlington UMC 2006-2012 and serve Aurora-Lamont-Strawberry Point UMC currently. Aurora-Lamont had also performed this service in the past. I believe it was Pastor Doug Williams who initiated this service in the Lamont and Arlington churches about twenty years ago. It has been several years since I’ve heard of any local church performing the LLS.”
Pastor Schroeder outlines the play as:
The Living Last Supper portrays Jesus and his disciples gathered in the Upper Room celebrating the Passover meal together on that Thursday night (Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday). Jesus shares the final lessons he wants to teach his disciples before he will be taken by soldiers, interrogated overnight and then crucified the following day (Good Friday). The significance of this service is to remember the great sacrifice Jesus made in giving his life for the forgiveness of sins for all people. As they gather together on this last night together, he prepares for his death, as one of the twelve betrays him.
But these last words Jesus spoke are of being a servant and sharing a message of God’s love in making a way for mercy, grace and forgiveness. This last supper together with the disciples forms the basis for our communion services to this day. The final message shared is that if you only attend Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday services, you miss the most important part of the story; that Jesus died for our sins. It leads us to his resurrection two days later (Easter Sunday) where, through his resurrection, we are all promised eternal life. The closing question of the service asks, “Where do we go from here?” In other words, how do we live out the command given by Jesus to love one another?
“I have worked for the last two years to inspire and enlist leaders to assist with offering this Living Last Supper and now have members of congregations from Aurora, Lamont, Strawberry Point, Volga, Arlington, Fayette and Winthrop are participating,” said Pastor Schroeder. “Each of these churches could not enlist the volunteers it takes individually, so this is a great collaboration and way to connect with churches and people from other communities. This is the first time, that these churches have come together for this. The cast includes twelve disciples, Jesus, a narrator, two servers, approximately twenty choir members, a choir director and two accompanists.
“It takes a lot of people to put this together,” she said. “The costumes were made by members of the Lamont church over twenty years ago. They were still in the church basement from the previous Living Last Suppers performed. Inviting multiple churches and communities to be involved gives us the optimism that, with many more people participating, we can continue to produce this event in coming years. It also offers us a time of coming together during a time of such division and loss of connection due to so many factors in the past years.
“This production benefits all these communities and beyond, not just for the intangible religious benefits in these mostly Christian communities, it also adds a cultural richness to the area as well as a new spirit of cooperation among these congregations and communities,” said Pastor Schroeder. “I would encourage people to attend because it is a meaningful and moving spiritual experience, made more meaningful because it is being acted and sung by their neighbors and friends.”
A recording of the performance will be posted to Lamont Aurora Iowa UMC Facebook page.
Living Last Supper Cast and Crew:
Music
Janice Breitsprecher, Choir Director; Karen Kremer, Accompanist; Elaine Follon, Accompanist
Choir Members
JoAnn Crow, Andrea Dallenbach, Elaine Follon, Brittany Goedken, Nicole Goedken, Cheryl Handel, Audrey Hansen, Maggie Hansen, Deane Hay, Linda Long, Summer McCardle, Marcia Moyle, Carol Opitz, Jane Richmond, Pastor Lisa Schroeder, Pam Thacher, Elaine Vaske, Renee Voshell, and Lynell Wheeler.
Costumes/Hair
Deb Brown, JoAnn Crow, Pam Thacher, and Jane Richmond.
Communion Elements
JoAnn Crow, Jessie Guilford, Linda Long, and Mardelle Streicher
Ushers/Servers
Jarrod Lamphier, Blake Mather, Clay Mather, Maison Swales, Jagger Timmerman.
Lighting, Sound, Stage Crew, Promotion
Gage Wallace, Jarrod Lamphier, Ben Brown, Riley Haynes, Dylan Lamphier, Shawn McTaggart, and Joanne Lamphier.
Disciples and Jesus
Dave Young (Simon), Terry Crow (Thomas), and Roger Weston (Philip of Bethsaida), Jerel Griffin (Nathanial Bartholomew), Tim Burrack (James the Minor), Anthony Stocks (Andrew), Mike Hay (Judas Iscarlot), Leon Goedken (John), Dr. Stephen Thacher (Jesus), Scott Schroeder (James), Roger Swales (Levi/Matthew), John Richmond (Thaddeus Trinomius), and Randy Swales (Simon Zelotes).