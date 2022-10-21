INDEPENDENCE
Citywide: Monday, Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m.
St John’s: Halloween Parade Monday, Oct. 31 2:30 p.m. outside St John School.
IACT Haunted House: “Gore Galore, The Beginning!” Open Fridays and Saturdays now through Oct. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. located at 950 20th Avenue SW Independence at the new storage facility south of the Independence Jr/Sr High School. Entry is $10 per person, concessions available for purchase provided by Wildthunder Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary.
Heartland Acres: Halloween at the Heartland. Sunday, Oct. 30 1 to 3 p.m. Games, Crafts, Treats. All children free with paying adult ($5).
Trick or Treat for Canned Goods: The Independence Area Youth Ministry will be hosting this annual event on Sunday, Oct. 23 starting at 1 p.m.
Falcon Civic Center: Independence Public Library hosts the annual Boo Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. An all-ages family-friendly Halloween Party with games, prizes, photo booth, and more! Wear your costume for a fa-BOO-lous time!
Buchanan County Fair Association: Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 23 2 to 3:30 p.m.
ABCM — West Campus: Hosting an outdoor costume parade for the community to participate in on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Residents will be inside watching through the windows.
AURORA
Citywide Trick or Treating on Monday, Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m.
BRANDON
The Brandon Area Community Center annual Halloween Party for kids ages 0 to sixth grade will be on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Brandon Community Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Citywide Trick or Treating in Brandon will be on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
FAIRBANK
Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Street intersection closures: Collins Road & Christians Trail; 6th Street & Front Street; 6th Street & Forest Street.
FONTANA PARK
Saturday, Oct. 29 — Trick or Treat for the Animals (9:30 to 11 a.m., preregistration required.) and Pumpkin Plunge (1 to 3 p.m.).
HAZLETON
The Hazleton Commercial Club will be sponsoring the annual Halloween Bag Giveaway on Monday, Oct. 31 starting at 5 p.m. until bags are gone. The United Neighbors will be passing out books as well. Located at the Hazleton City Park Shelter.
JESUP
Citywide: Monday, Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m.
Jesup Bible Fellowship: Trunk or Treat in Farmer’s Wife parking lot at 651 Young Street from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
St. Athanasius Faith Formation & St. A’s PTO: Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29 from 4 to 4:50 p.m. in the field by the playground for some Halloween fun! Candy for the kids, prizes for best trunk, and more! Kids may wear costumes to 5 p.m. Mass. Please nothing scary/gory.
LAMONT
Citywide on Sunday, Oct. 30.
QUASQUETON
Citywide on Monday, Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m.
ROWLEY
Citywide Trick or Treating on Monday, Oct. 31 from dusk to 8:30 p.m.
STANLEY
(No formal time)
WINTHROP
C&C Club Trunk & Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 to 4 p.m. in Winthrop City Park.