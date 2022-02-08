ARLINGTON – The Farm Bureau Legislative Forum returned on Saturday, January 16, at the Arlington Community Event Center. Local legislators participating were Rep. Michael Bergan (R-55), Sen. Craig Johnson (R-32), Sen. Mike Klimesh (R-28), Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-56), and Sen. Dan Zumbach (R- 48).
As the legislators were just completing the first week of the session, the discussion was more about what the citizens wanted for priorities as opposed to what actually occurred under the dome in Des Moines.
Many issues returned to the minds of constituents including the renewable fuel standard program, electric vehicles and the reduction of road use taxes through fuel sales, mental health, a discussion on ATV rules, and the bottle bill. New this year was a discussion on vaccinations and restricting books in school.
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt initiated the conversation on state level ATV regulations by bringing up ‘Home Rule’ and HF800 (currently known as HF 2130). As presented HF800 struck “the authority of a county board of supervisors to regulate the operation of registered ATVs and UTVs.”
“That’s not a good policy,” said Ohrt, referring to the concept of local law makers deciding what is best for their constituents.
“ATV owners don’t know the rules as they cross county lines,” said Rep. Ingels, in giving part of the rationale for the proposed legislation.
The issue of vaccinations has been very contentious and fluid. At the time of the forum several court cases were pending, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration had proposed a rule for companies with over 100 employees should mandate a vaccination policy. Two days after the forum OSHA withdrew the standard, but continues to “strongly encourage vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace.”
Supervisor Ohrt again brought up the necessity for mental health care. He stated people need to be able to get help. He said it is better to keep them out of jail, which is a cost to the county taxpayers, and have them be productive citizens.
Rep. Bergen spoke about a proposed bill to increase the capacity of the Mental Health Institutes at Cherokee and Independence. He talked about the lack of beds and services at the sub-acute level of care. He said legislators are taking about funding for a dozen residency positions for psychiatrists to include incentives to not only train in Iowa, but to remain and practice in Iowa.
The status of a ’bottle bill’ was raised by the audience. Rep. Klimesh said he was more optimistic something would be done this session as the distributors were willing to negotiate. He also spoke of a ‘Drop It’ program where redeemable cans and bottles could be tracked with a label and the redeemed amount be donated to an organization.
The use of biofuels was discussed. Sen. Zumbach said he would support incentives and not mandates for stations to sell a variety of fuels with different blends.
“If a small-town station can’t afford [pump upgrades],” he said, “then they could be exempt.”
The last major topic of the event was on education and books currently under scrutiny.
“Give power to the parents,” stated Sen. Zumbach. “I’m not interested in State control.”
“If all parents were engaged,” said Sen. Johnson, “they can control age appropriate [information.]”
Johnson went on to say there is inappropriate material on kids’ phones already and reiterated parents need to be more involved.
Rep. Ingels stated there have been several bills filed but finds many to be a bit “Big Brother-ish.” He went on to say if someone has concerns about the materials used in the classroom they should speak to the teacher, principal superintendent, and school board.
The next forum at the Arlington Community Event Center will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.