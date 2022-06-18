Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park,
Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
Jun 18: Softball @ West Delaware Tourney
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Benton
Jun 22: Softball @ Williamsburg
Jun 22: Baseball @ Decorah
Jun 23: Baseball @ Williamsburg
Jun 27: Baseball/Softball vs. Beckman
Jun 28: Baseball vs. Cedar Falls
Jun 29: Softball @ CPU
Jun 30: Baseball @ CPU
Jul 01: Softball @ U of I Tourney
Jul 01: Baseball @ Davenport West
Jul 02: Softball @ U of I Tourney
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball @ Marquette
Jun 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Maq Valley
Jun 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
Jun 27: Baseball/Softball @Midland
Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1
Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1
Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2
Jul 05: Baseball Districts RD 2
Jul 06: Softball Regionals RD 3
Jul 09: Baseball District Finals
Jul 11: Softball Regional Finals
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Sumner-Fred
Jun 21: Baseball/Softball @ East Marshall
Jun 23: Baseball @ Union
Jun 23: Softball vs. Union
Jun 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
Jun 24: Baseball @ Alburnett
Jun 25: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
Jun 27: Baseball vs. Oelwein
Jun 27: Softball @ Oelwein
Jun 28: Baseball @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Jun 28: Softball vs. Denver
Jun 29: Baseball/Softball @ Don Bosco
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Calamus Wheat
Jun 21: Baseball @ Prince of Peace
Jun 23: Baseball/Softball @ Central City
Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1
Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1
Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2
Jul 05: Baseball Districts RD 2
Jul 06: Softball Regionals RD 3
Jul 09: Baseball District Finals
Jul 11: Softball Regional Finals
Jul 12: Baseball Substate Final
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Oelwein
Jun 21: Baseball/Softball @ South Hardin
Jun 22: Baseball vs. MFL
Jun 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Sumner-Fred
Jun 24: Baseball vs. Don Bosco
Jun 27: Softball @ Clayton Ridge
Jun 28: Baseball @ Kee High
Jun 29: Baseball vs. New Hampton
Jun 30: Baseball vs. Janesville
Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1
Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1
Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2