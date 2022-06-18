Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park,

Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

Jun 18: Softball @ West Delaware Tourney

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Benton

Jun 22: Softball @ Williamsburg

Jun 22: Baseball @ Decorah

Jun 23: Baseball @ Williamsburg

Jun 27: Baseball/Softball vs. Beckman

Jun 28: Baseball vs. Cedar Falls

Jun 29: Softball @ CPU

Jun 30: Baseball @ CPU

Jul 01: Softball @ U of I Tourney

Jul 01: Baseball @ Davenport West

Jul 02: Softball @ U of I Tourney

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball @ Marquette

Jun 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Maq Valley

Jun 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

Jun 27: Baseball/Softball @Midland

Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1

Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1

Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2

Jul 05: Baseball Districts RD 2

Jul 06: Softball Regionals RD 3

Jul 09: Baseball District Finals

Jul 11: Softball Regional Finals

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Sumner-Fred

Jun 21: Baseball/Softball @ East Marshall

Jun 23: Baseball @ Union

Jun 23: Softball vs. Union

Jun 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

Jun 24: Baseball @ Alburnett

Jun 25: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

Jun 27: Baseball vs. Oelwein

Jun 27: Softball @ Oelwein

Jun 28: Baseball @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Jun 28: Softball vs. Denver

Jun 29: Baseball/Softball @ Don Bosco

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Calamus Wheat

Jun 21: Baseball @ Prince of Peace

Jun 23: Baseball/Softball @ Central City

Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1

Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1

Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2

Jul 05: Baseball Districts RD 2

Jul 06: Softball Regionals RD 3

Jul 09: Baseball District Finals

Jul 11: Softball Regional Finals

Jul 12: Baseball Substate Final

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Oelwein

Jun 21: Baseball/Softball @ South Hardin

Jun 22: Baseball vs. MFL

Jun 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Sumner-Fred

Jun 24: Baseball vs. Don Bosco

Jun 27: Softball @ Clayton Ridge

Jun 28: Baseball @ Kee High

Jun 29: Baseball vs. New Hampton

Jun 30: Baseball vs. Janesville

Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1

Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1

Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2

