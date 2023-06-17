Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
June 17: Softball @ Beckman Tourney
June 17: Baseball @ Lewis Central
June 19: Baseball vs. Beckman Catholic
June 21: Baseball vs. Decorah
June 21: Softball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
June 22: Baseball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
June 26: Baseball @ Marion
June 26: Softball @ Marion
June 27: Baseball @ Cedar Falls
June 28: Softball vs. South Tama
June 29: Baseball vs. South Tama
June 30: Baseball vs. DeWitt
June 30: Softball @ Iowa Softball Complex
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
June 16: Baseball vs. Hudson
June 16: Softball vs. Hudson
June 19: Baseball @ Sumner-Fred
June 19: Softball @ Sumner-Fred
June 20: Baseball vs. East Marshall
June 20: Softball vs. East Marshall
June 21: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 22: Softball @ Union
June 22: Baseball @ Union
June 23: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 26: Baseball vs. Oelwein
June 26: Softball vs. Oelwein
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
June 19: Baseball @ Central City
June 19: Softball @ Central City
June 22: Baseball vs. Cal-Wheat
June 22: Softball vs. Marquette
June 23: Baseball @ Nevada
June 23: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 26: Baseball vs. North Linn
June 28: Softball @ Cal-Wheat
July 1: Baseball Districts 1st Rd.
July 5: Softball Regionals 1st Rd.
July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
June 19: Softball vs. Alburnett
June 19: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 21: Softball vs. Midland
June 21: Baseball vs. Lisbon
June 26: Baseball @ Maq Valley
June 26: Softball @ Maq Valley
June 28: Softball vs. Ed-Co
July 1: Baseball Districts 1st Rd.
July 5: Softball Regionals 1st Rd.
July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
June 19: Baseball @ Oelwein
June 19: Softball @ Oelwein
June 20: Baseball vs. South Hardin
June 20: Softball vs. South Hardin
June 21: Baseball @ MFL MarMac
June 22: Softball @ Sumner-Fred
June 22: Baseball @ Sumner-Fred
June 23: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 26: Softball vs. Clayton Ridge
June 26: Baseball vs. North Tama
June 27: Baseball vs. Central City