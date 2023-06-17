Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

June 17: Softball @ Beckman Tourney

June 17: Baseball @ Lewis Central

June 19: Baseball vs. Beckman Catholic

June 21: Baseball vs. Decorah

June 21: Softball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

June 22: Baseball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

June 26: Baseball @ Marion

June 26: Softball @ Marion

June 27: Baseball @ Cedar Falls

June 28: Softball vs. South Tama

June 29: Baseball vs. South Tama

June 30: Baseball vs. DeWitt

June 30: Softball @ Iowa Softball Complex

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

June 16: Baseball vs. Hudson

June 16: Softball vs. Hudson

June 19: Baseball @ Sumner-Fred

June 19: Softball @ Sumner-Fred

June 20: Baseball vs. East Marshall

June 20: Softball vs. East Marshall

June 21: Baseball vs. Alburnett

June 22: Softball @ Union

June 22: Baseball @ Union

June 23: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

June 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

June 26: Baseball vs. Oelwein

June 26: Softball vs. Oelwein

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

June 19: Baseball @ Central City

June 19: Softball @ Central City

June 22: Baseball vs. Cal-Wheat

June 22: Softball vs. Marquette

June 23: Baseball @ Nevada

June 23: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

June 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

June 26: Baseball vs. North Linn

June 28: Softball @ Cal-Wheat

July 1: Baseball Districts 1st Rd.

July 5: Softball Regionals 1st Rd.

July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers

June 19: Softball vs. Alburnett

June 19: Baseball vs. Alburnett

June 21: Softball vs. Midland

June 21: Baseball vs. Lisbon

June 26: Baseball @ Maq Valley

June 26: Softball @ Maq Valley

June 28: Softball vs. Ed-Co

July 1: Baseball Districts 1st Rd.

July 5: Softball Regionals 1st Rd.

July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

June 19: Baseball @ Oelwein

June 19: Softball @ Oelwein

June 20: Baseball vs. South Hardin

June 20: Softball vs. South Hardin

June 21: Baseball @ MFL MarMac

June 22: Softball @ Sumner-Fred

June 22: Baseball @ Sumner-Fred

June 23: Baseball vs. Alburnett

June 26: Softball vs. Clayton Ridge

June 26: Baseball vs. North Tama

June 27: Baseball vs. Central City

