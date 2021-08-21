INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
Aug. 24: Volleyball Pride Bowl
Aug. 26: Volleyball at West Delaware Quad
Aug. 27: Football at home vs. Maquoketa
Aug. 28: Volleyball at home vs. multiple teams
Sept. 2: Volleyball at home vs. CPU
Sept. 3: Football at CCA
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
Aug. 24: Volleyball at Lisbon tourney
Aug. 27: Football at Highland, Riverside
Aug. 28: Volleyball at Cascade tourney
Sept. 2: Volleyball at home vs Midland
Sept. 3: Football at home vs. North Linn
Sept. 9: Volleyball at Marquette
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
Aug. 24: Cross country at Edgewood-Colesburg; volleyball at Nashua-Plainfield
Aug. 27: Football
at Hudson
Aug. 28: Volleyball at Cascade tourney
Aug. 31: Cross country at Oelwein; volleyball at home vs. Union
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
Aug. 27: Football at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 2: Volleyball at home vs. Calamus-Wheatland
Sept. 3: Football at Bellevue
Sept. 10: Football at home vs. East Buchanan
Sept. 16: Volleyball at Alburnett
Sept. 17: Football at South Winn
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking
Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
Aug. 26: Volleyball at West Delaware
Aug. 27: Football at Denver
Aug. 31: Volleyball at home vs. Oelwein
Sept. 3: Football at Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 10: Football at home vs. Grundy Center
Sept. 11: Volleyball at Parkersburg tourney