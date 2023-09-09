Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

Sep 08: Football @ Waukon

Sep 09: XC @ Atkins-Roundhouse Trails

Sep 12: XC @ Starmont

Sep 12: Volleyball vs. Marion

Sep 14: XC HOME

Sep 15: Football vs. Decorah

Sep 16: Volleyball @ West Delaware

Sep 19: XC @ Vinton-Shellsburg

Sep 19: Volleyball @ West Delaware

Sep 22: Football @ Central DeWitt

Sep 26: XC @ Jesup

Sep 26: Volleyball @ Mount Vernon

Sep 28: XC @ Western Dubuque

Sep 29: Football vs. Dubuque Wahlert

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect St, Jesup | Conf/NICL

Sep 08: Football vs. Hudson

Sep 09: Volleyball HOME

Sep 12: Volleyball @ Oelwein

Sep 14: XC @ Cascade

Sep 15: Football @ PCM

Sep 16: Volleyball @ Springville

Sep 19: Volleyball vs. Union

Sep 21: XC @ Grundy Center

Sep 22: Football vs. West Marshall

Sep 23: Volleyball @ Decorah

Sep 26: XC @ Jesup

Sep 26: Volleyball vs. Wapsie Valley

Sep 29: Football vs. Union

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

Sep 08: Football vs. Maq Valley

Sep 12: XC @ Starmont

Sep 14: XC @ Central Elkader

Sep 14: Volleyball @ Alburnett

Sep 15: Football @ Starmont

Sep 16: Volleyball @ Gladbrook-Rein

Sep 19: XC @ CPU

Sep 19: Volleyball vs. Starmont

Sep 21: Volleyball @ Central City

Sep 22: Football vs. North Linn

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf/Tri-Rivers

Sep 08: Football @ North Linn

Sep 09: Volleyball @ West Delaware

Sep 12: XC HOME

Sep 12: Volleyball HOME

Sep 14: Volleyball vs. Ed-Co

Sep 14: Football vs. East Buchanan

Sep 16: Volleyball @ Alburnett

Sep 19: XC @ Waukon

Sep 19: Volleyball @ East Buchanan

Sep 21: Volleyball @ North Linn

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf/NICL

Sep 08: Football vs. South Winn

Sep 09: Volleyball @ A-P

Sep 12: XC @ Starmont

Sep 12 Volleyball vs. Union

Sep 15: Football @ North Butler

Sep 16: Volleyball @ Lisbon

Sep 18: XC @ Denver

Sep 19: Volleyball @ Ackley

Sep 21: XC @ Grundy Center

Sep 22: Football vs. North Cedar

Tags