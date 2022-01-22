Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC
Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State
Jan 22: Youth Boys Basketball tourney
Jan 22: Wrestling Dave Ewing Duals, Ankeny
Jan 25: Girls Basketball @ Center Point-Urbana
Jan 25: Boys Basketball vs. Center Point-Urbana
Jan 27: Bowling vs. Maquoketa
Jan 27: Wrestling vs. West Delaware
Jan 28: Girls Basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Jan 28: Boys Basketball @ Vinton-Shellsburg
Jan 29: Bowling Cadillac Lanes
Jan 29: Wrestling WaMaC Tournament @ Solon
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers
Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State
Jan 22: Wrestling HOME Steinkamp Duals
Jan 25: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Springville
Jan 27: Girls/Boys Bball@ Clarksville
Jan 27: Bowling @ Indee
Jan 28: Girls/Boys Bball vs. North Linn
Jan 29: Bowling Tourney Cadillac Lanes
Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon
Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball @ Central City
Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Alburnett
Feb 04: Bowling vs. Monticello
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Jan 22: Wrestling @ EB Tourney
Jan 22: Boys Bball vs. AGWSR
Jan 25: Girls/Boys @ East Marshall
Jan 28: Girls/Boys vs. Oelwein
Jan 29: Wrestling NICL @ S-F
Jan 29: Boys Bball vs. Don Bosco
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont
Feb 12: Wrestling District @ Jesup
Feb 12: Girls 1st Rd Regionals
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State
Jan 22: Wrestling @ Anamosa
Jan 25: Girls/Boys Bball @ Alburnett
Jan 28: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Springville
Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon
Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Maq Valley
Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Ed-Co
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont
Feb 07: Boys Bball @ EB
Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ Jesup
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State
Jan 22: Wrestling @ North Butler
Jan 25: Girls Basketball @ New Hampton
Jan 28: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. A-P
Jan 29: Wrestling NICL Tourney @ BCLUW
Jan 31: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Tripoli
Feb 01: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Oelwein
Feb 04: G/B Basketball vs. Jesup
Feb 05: Sectional Wrestling @ Starmont
Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. Columbus