Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC

Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State

Jan 22: Youth Boys Basketball tourney

Jan 22: Wrestling Dave Ewing Duals, Ankeny

Jan 25: Girls Basketball @ Center Point-Urbana

Jan 25: Boys Basketball vs. Center Point-Urbana

Jan 27: Bowling vs. Maquoketa

Jan 27: Wrestling vs. West Delaware

Jan 28: Girls Basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Jan 28: Boys Basketball @ Vinton-Shellsburg

Jan 29: Bowling Cadillac Lanes

Jan 29: Wrestling WaMaC Tournament @ Solon

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State

Jan 22: Wrestling HOME Steinkamp Duals

Jan 25: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Springville

Jan 27: Girls/Boys Bball@ Clarksville

Jan 27: Bowling @ Indee

Jan 28: Girls/Boys Bball vs. North Linn

Jan 29: Bowling Tourney Cadillac Lanes

Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon

Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball @ Central City

Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Alburnett

Feb 04: Bowling vs. Monticello

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

Jan 22: Wrestling @ EB Tourney

Jan 22: Boys Bball vs. AGWSR

Jan 25: Girls/Boys @ East Marshall

Jan 28: Girls/Boys vs. Oelwein

Jan 29: Wrestling NICL @ S-F

Jan 29: Boys Bball vs. Don Bosco

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont

Feb 12: Wrestling District @ Jesup

Feb 12: Girls 1st Rd Regionals

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State

Jan 22: Wrestling @ Anamosa

Jan 25: Girls/Boys Bball @ Alburnett

Jan 28: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Springville

Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon

Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Maq Valley

Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Ed-Co

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont

Feb 07: Boys Bball @ EB

Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ Jesup

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

Jan 21-22: Wrestling IWCOA Girls State

Jan 22: Wrestling @ North Butler

Jan 25: Girls Basketball @ New Hampton

Jan 28: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. A-P

Jan 29: Wrestling NICL Tourney @ BCLUW

Jan 31: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Tripoli

Feb 01: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Oelwein

Feb 04: G/B Basketball vs. Jesup

Feb 05: Sectional Wrestling @ Starmont

Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. Columbus

Tags

Trending Food Videos