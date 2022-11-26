Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
Nov 27: Mini Mustang Wrestling Tourney
Nov 28: Girls Bball @ Charles City
Nov 28: Boys Bball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Nov 29: Girls Bball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Dec 02: Wrestling Tourney HOME
Dec 02: Bowling HOME
Dec 03: Wrestling Tourney HOME
Dec 05: Girls Wrestling @ Williamsburg
Dec 05: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Central City
Dec 06: Boys Bball vs. CCA
Dec 06: Girls Bball @ CCA
Dec 06: Wrestling-Girls @ Waverly
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
Nov 26: Wrestling-Girls @ Linn Mar
Nov 29: Boys Bball @ Lisbon
Dec 02: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Maq Valley
Dec 02: Wrestling-Girls @ Cent Elkader
Dec 03: Wrestling @ Monticello
Dec 06: Wrestling Boys/Girls @ Waverly
Dec 06: Boys/Girls Bball @ Starmont
Dec 08: Wrestling @ Lisbon
Dec 09: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Springville
Dec 12: Wrestling-Girls @ CR Kennedy
Dec 13: Boys/Girls Bball @ Ed-Co
Dec 15: Wrestling HOME
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Nov 29: Boys Bball vs. Columbus
Nov 29: Girls Bball @ South Hardin
Dec 01: Wrestling HOME
Dec 02: Boys/Girls Bball @ Denver
Dec 03: Wrestling HOME
Dec 06: Boys/Girls Bball @ Sumner-Fred
Dec 08: Wrestling @ East Marshall
Dec 09: Boys/Girls Bball vs. A.P.
Dec 10: Wrestling @ Oelwein
Dec 13: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Glad-Reinbeck
Dec 15: Wrestling HOME
Dec 16: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Union
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
Nov 28: Wrestling-Girls Tourney Central Elkader
Nov 29: Boys/Girls Bball @ Marquette
Dec 01: Wrestling HOME
Dec 02: Boys/Girls Bball @ Central City
Dec 02: Wrestling @ Cascade
Dec 06: Boys/Girls Bball vs. East Buchanan
Dec 08: Wrestling @ Lisbon
Dec 09: Boys/Girls Bball @ Maq Valley
Dec 09: Wrestling-Girls @ South Winn
Dec 10: Wrestling @ South Winn
Dec 13: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Alburnett
Dec 15: Wrestling @ North Linn
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Nov 29: Girls Bball @ Columbus
Dec 01: Wrestling @ Jesup
Dec 02: Boys/Girls Bball @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Dec 03: Wrestling HOME
Dec 05: Boys/Girls Bball @ Janesville
Dec 06: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Hudson
Dec 08: Wrestling HOME
Dec 09: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Oelwein
Dec 10: Wrestling @ Mount Vernon
Dec 13: Boys/Girls Bball vs. AGWSR
Dec 15: Wrestling HOME
Dec 16: Boys/Girls Bball @ S.F.
Dec 16: Wrestling Battle of Waterloo