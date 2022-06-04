Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

Jun 04: Softball @ West Central Tourney

Jun 06: Baseball vs. Marion (Mount Mercy)

Jun 06: Softball @ Marion

Jun 07: Baseball vs. Wahlert

Jun 08: Softball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Jun 08: Baseball @ CR Kennedy

Jun 09: Baseball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Jun 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

Jun 11: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Maquoketa

Jun 14: Baseball vs. Xavier

Jun 15: Baseball @ Central DeWitt

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

Jun 04: Softball @ Central Elkader

Jun 06: Baseball vs. Easton Valley

Jun 09: Baseball/Softball @ North Linn

Jun 10: Baseball @ Prince of Peace

Jun 11: Softball @ Anamosa Tourney

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Lisbon

Jun 16: Baseball/Softball vs. Ed-Co

Jun 17: Baseball/Softball vs. Starmont

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball @ Marquette

Jun 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Maq Valley

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

Jun 04: Softball Tourney @ IC West

Jun 06: Baseball vs. Cascade

Jun 07: Baseball/Softball @ Grundy Center

Jun 09: Baseball/Softball @ Wapsie Valley

Jun 10: Baseball vs, Columbus

Jun 10: Softball Jesup Tourney

Jun 11: Softball Jesup Tourney

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Union

Jun 14: Softball vs. South Hardin

Jun 15: Baseball vs. MFL Mar-Mac

Jun 16: Softball @ Springville

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

Jun 06: Baseball/Softball vs. North Linn

Jun 07: Softball vs. Lisbon

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball vs. Springville

Jun 15: Baseball vs. Lisbon

Jun 16: Baseball/Softball @ Alburnett

Jun 17: Baseball/Softball @ E.B.

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Calamus Wheat

Jun 21: Baseball @ Prince of Peace

Jun 23: Baseball/Softball @ Central City

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

Jun 04: Softball @ Central Tourney

Jun 06: Baseball/Softball vs. North Butler

Jun 07: Baseball vs. Clayton Ridge

Jun 07: Softball @ Denver

Jun 08: Baseball vs. North Linn

Jun 09: Baseball/Softball vs. Jesup

Jun 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

Jun 10: Baseball @ Denver

Jun 11: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Sumner-Fred

Jun 14: Softball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Jun 14: Baseball @ AP

