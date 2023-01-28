Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
Jan 27: Wrestling-Girls Regionals @ CR
Jan 27: Bowling HOME
Jan 27: Boys Bball vs. Mount Vernon
Jan 27: Girls Bball @ Mount Vernon
Jan 28: Bowling @ Cadillac Lanes
Jan 28: Wrestling WaMaC HOME
Jan 31: Girls Bball @ Decorah
Feb 02: Girls State Wrestling Coralville
Feb 03: Girls State Wrestling Coralville
Feb 03: Bowling @ Monticello
Feb 03: Boys Bball vs. Marion
Feb 03: Girls Bball @ Marion
Feb 04: Boys State Duals Des Moines
Feb 07: Boys Bball vs. Solon
Feb 07: Girls Bball @ Solon
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
Jan 27: Wrestling-Girls Regionals @ CR
Jan 27: Boys/Girls Bball @ North Linn
Jan 28: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Midland
Jan 31: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Central City
Feb 02: Girls State Wrestling – Coralville
Feb 03: Girls State Wrestling — Coralville
Feb 03: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Cal-Wheat
Feb 07: Boys/Girls Bball @ Alburnett
Feb 09: Girls Bball Regional 1st Rd
Feb 13: Boys Bball District 1st Rd
Feb 14: Girls Bball Regional 2nd Rd
Feb 17: Girls Bball Regional Semifinals
Feb 21: Boys Bball District Finals
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Jan 27: Boys/Girls Bball @ Oelwein
Jan 28: Wrestling NICL Tourney @ A.P.
Jan 30: Boys/Girls Bball @ A.P.
Jan 31: Boys/Girls Bball @ Union
Feb 03: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Wapsie Valley
Feb 06: Boys Bball @ North Tama
Feb 06: Girls Bball vs. Columbus Catholic
Feb 07: Boys Bball @ South Hardin
Feb 11: Girls Bball Regional 1st Rd
Feb 13: Boys Bball District 1st Rd
Feb 14: Girls Bball Regional 2nd Rd
Feb 17: Girls Bball Regional Semifinals
Feb 21: Boys Bball District Finals
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
Jan 27: Boys/Girls Bball @ Springville
Jan 28: Wrestling NICL Tourney @ Midland
Jan 31: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Ed-Co
Feb 03: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Lisbon
Feb 07: Boys Bball vs. North Linn
Feb 09: Girls Bball Regional 1st Rd
Feb 13: Boys Bball District 1st Rd
Feb 14: Girls Bball Regional 2nd Rd
Feb 17: Girls Bball Regional Semifinals
Feb 21: Boys Bball District Finals
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Jan 27: Boys/Girls Bball @ A.P.
Jan 28: Wrestling NICL Tourney TBA
Jan 30: Boys/Girls Bball @ Tripoli
Jan 31: Boys/Girls Bball @ Oelwein
Feb 03: Boys/Girls Bball @ Jesup
Feb 07: Boys Bball @ Columbus
Feb 09: Girls Bball Regional 1st Rd
Feb 13: Boys Bball District 1st Rd
Feb 14: Girls Bball Regional 2nd Rd
Feb 17: Girls Bball Regional Semifinals
Feb 21: Boys Bball District Finals
Feb 22: Girls Bball Regional Finals