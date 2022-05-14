Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

May 14: Tennis Girls Regionals @ Xavier High

May 14: Soccer Boys Tourney HOME

May 16: Golf Girls @ South Tama

May 16: Baseball @ South Tama

May 16: Golf Boys Districts @ Decorah

May 17: Soccer Boys vs. Center Point-Urbana

May 18: Golf Girls Regionals @ Clear Lake

May 19-21: State Track Meet

May 23: Baseball @ West Delaware

May 23: Softball @ West Delaware

May 23-24: Boys State Golf

May 24: Soccer Girls Regionals HOME

May 24: Baseball vs. Charles City

May 24: Softball vs. Charles City

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

May 16: Golf Boys Districts

May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2

May 19-21: State Track Meet

May 23: Baseball vs. Springville

May 23: Softball vs. Springville

May 23-24: Boys State Golf

May 26-27: Girls State Golf

May 26: Baseball @ Alburnett

May 26: Softball @ Alburnett

May 31: Baseball vs. Cal-Wheat

May 31: Softball vs. Cal-Wheat

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

May 16: Golf Boys Districts

May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2

May 19-21: State Track Meet

May 23-24: Boys State Golf

May 25: Baseball/Softball @ Sumner-Fred

May 26: Baseball/Softball vs. Oelwein

May 26-27: Girls State Golf

May 27: Baseball/Softball @ A.P.

May 28: Softball Jesup Classic

May 31: Baseball/Softball vs. Wapsie Valley

Jun 02: Softball vs. AGWSR

Jun 02: Baseball vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40TH St. Arlington | Conf/Tri-Rivers

May 16: Golf Boys Districts

May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2

May 19-21: State Track Meet

May 23: Baseball/Softball @ Ed-Co

May 23-24: Boys State Golf

May 26-27: Girls State Golf

May 26: Baseball/Softball vs. Marquette

May 31: Baseball/Softball @ Maq Valley

Jun 02: Baseball/Softball vs. Midland

Jun 06: Baseball/Softball vs. North Linn

Jun 07: Softball vs. Lisbon

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball vs. Springville

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

May 16: Golf Boys Districts

May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2

May 19-21: State Track Meet

May 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Dike NH

May 23-24: Boys State Golf

May 24: Softball @ West Central

May 25: Baseball/Softball @ Oelwein

May 26: Baseball@ South Winn

May 26-27: Girls State Golf

May 27: Baseball/Softball @ Columbus

May 28: Baseball @ Kee High

May 31: Baseball/Softball @ Jesup

