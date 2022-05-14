Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
May 14: Tennis Girls Regionals @ Xavier High
May 14: Soccer Boys Tourney HOME
May 16: Golf Girls @ South Tama
May 16: Baseball @ South Tama
May 16: Golf Boys Districts @ Decorah
May 17: Soccer Boys vs. Center Point-Urbana
May 18: Golf Girls Regionals @ Clear Lake
May 19-21: State Track Meet
May 23: Baseball @ West Delaware
May 23: Softball @ West Delaware
May 23-24: Boys State Golf
May 24: Soccer Girls Regionals HOME
May 24: Baseball vs. Charles City
May 24: Softball vs. Charles City
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
May 16: Golf Boys Districts
May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2
May 19-21: State Track Meet
May 23: Baseball vs. Springville
May 23: Softball vs. Springville
May 23-24: Boys State Golf
May 26-27: Girls State Golf
May 26: Baseball @ Alburnett
May 26: Softball @ Alburnett
May 31: Baseball vs. Cal-Wheat
May 31: Softball vs. Cal-Wheat
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
May 16: Golf Boys Districts
May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2
May 19-21: State Track Meet
May 23-24: Boys State Golf
May 25: Baseball/Softball @ Sumner-Fred
May 26: Baseball/Softball vs. Oelwein
May 26-27: Girls State Golf
May 27: Baseball/Softball @ A.P.
May 28: Softball Jesup Classic
May 31: Baseball/Softball vs. Wapsie Valley
Jun 02: Softball vs. AGWSR
Jun 02: Baseball vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40TH St. Arlington | Conf/Tri-Rivers
May 16: Golf Boys Districts
May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2
May 19-21: State Track Meet
May 23: Baseball/Softball @ Ed-Co
May 23-24: Boys State Golf
May 26-27: Girls State Golf
May 26: Baseball/Softball vs. Marquette
May 31: Baseball/Softball @ Maq Valley
Jun 02: Baseball/Softball vs. Midland
Jun 06: Baseball/Softball vs. North Linn
Jun 07: Softball vs. Lisbon
Jun 13: Baseball/Softball vs. Springville
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
May 16: Golf Boys Districts
May 18: Golf Girls Regionals Rd 2
May 19-21: State Track Meet
May 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Dike NH
May 23-24: Boys State Golf
May 24: Softball @ West Central
May 25: Baseball/Softball @ Oelwein
May 26: Baseball@ South Winn
May 26-27: Girls State Golf
May 27: Baseball/Softball @ Columbus
May 28: Baseball @ Kee High
May 31: Baseball/Softball @ Jesup