Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
Jun 11: Softball @ Jesup Tourney
Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Maquoketa
Jun 14: Baseball vs. Xavier
Jun 15: Baseball @ Central DeWitt
Jun 18: Softball @ West Delaware Tourney
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Benton
Jun 22: Softball @ Williamsburg
Jun 22: Baseball @ Decorah
Jun 23: Baseball @ Williamsburg
Jun 27: Baseball/Softball vs. Beckman
Jun 28: Baseball vs. Cedar Falls
Jun 29: Softball @ CPU
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop |
Conf/Tri Rivers
Jun 11: Softball @
Anamosa Tourney
Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Lisbon
Jun 16: Baseball/Softball vs. Ed-Co
Jun 17: Baseball/Softball vs. Starmont
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball @ Marquette
Jun 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Maq Valley
Jun 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
Jun 27: Baseball/Softball @Midland
Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1
Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1
Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
Jun 11: Softball Jesup Tourney
Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Union
Jun 14: Softball vs. South Hardin
Jun 15: Baseball vs. MFL Mar-Mac
Jun 16: Softball @ Springville
Jun 17: Baseball/Softball @ Hudson
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Sumner-Fred
Jun 21: Baseball/Softball @ East Marshall
Jun 23: Baseball @ Union
Jun 23: Softball vs. Union
Jun 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
Jun 24: Baseball @ Alburnett
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
Jun 13: Baseball/Softball vs. Springville
Jun 15: Baseball vs. Lisbon
Jun 16: Baseball/Softball @ Alburnett
Jun 17: Baseball/Softball @ E.B.
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Calamus Wheat
Jun 21: Baseball @ Prince of Peace
Jun 23: Baseball/Softball @ Central City
Jun 27: Baseball vs. Easton Valley
Jul 01: Softball Regionals RD 1
Jul 02: Baseball Districts RD 1
Jul 02: Softball Regionals RD 2
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
Jun 11: Softball @ Jesup Tourney
Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Sumner-Fred
Jun 14: Softball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Jun 14: Baseball @ AP
Jun 15: Baseball vs. St. Ansger
Jun 16: Baseball/Softball @ Union
Jun 17: Softball @ AP
Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Oelwein
Jun 21: Baseball/Softball @ South Hardin
Jun 22: Baseball vs. MFL
Jun 23: Baseball/Softball vs. Sumner-Fred
Jun 24: Baseball vs. Don Bosco
Jun 27: Softball @ Clayton Ridge