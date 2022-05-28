Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

May 31: Soccer Girls State Tourney

May 31: Baseball/Softball @ Mount Vernon

Jun 01: Baseball @ Western Dubuque

Jun 02: Baseball/Softball vs. CCA

Jun 03: Baseball vs. Ballard

Jun 03: Softball @ West Central Tourney

Jun 04: Softball @ West Central Tourney

Jun 06: Baseball vs. Marion (Mount Mercy)

Jun 06: Softball @ Marion

Jun 07: Baseball vs. Wahlert

Jun 08: Softball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Jun 08: Baseball @ CR Kennedy

Jun 09: Baseball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

May 31: Baseball vs. Cal-Wheat

May 31: Softball vs. Cal-Wheat

Jun 02: Baseball/Softball @ Central City

Jun 04: Softball @ Central Elkader

Jun 06: Baseball vs. Easton Valley

Jun 09: Baseball/Softball @ North Linn

Jun 10: Baseball @ Prince of Peace

Jun 11: Softball @ Anamosa Tourney

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Lisbon

Jun 16: Baseball/Softball vs. Ed-Co

Jun 17: Baseball/Softball vs. Starmont

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

May 31: Baseball/Softball vs. Wapsie Valley

Jun 02: Softball vs. AGWSR

Jun 02: Baseball vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Jun 03: Baseball/Softball @ Dike NH

Jun 04: Softball Tourney @ IC West

Jun 06: Baseball vs. Cascade

Jun 07: Baseball/Softball @ Grundy Center

Jun 09: Baseball/Softball @ Wapsie Valley

Jun 10: Baseball vs, Columbus

Jun 10: Softball Jesup Tourney

Jun 11: Softball Jesup Tourney

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball @ Union

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

May 31: Baseball/Softball @ Maq Valley

Jun 02: Baseball/Softball vs. Midland

Jun 06: Baseball/Softball vs. North Linn

Jun 07: Softball vs. Lisbon

Jun 13: Baseball/Softball vs. Springville

Jun 15: Baseball vs. Lisbon

Jun 16: Baseball/Softball @ Alburnett

Jun 17: Baseball/Softball @ E.B.

Jun 20: Baseball/Softball vs. Calamus Wheat

Jun 21: Baseball @ Prince of Peace

Jun 23: Baseball/Softball @ Central City

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

May 31: Baseball/Softball @ Jesup

Jun 01: Baseball vs. Turkey Valley

Jun 02: Softball vs. Grundy Center

Jun 02: Baseball @ Mason City Newman

Jun 03: Baseball/Softball vs. Hudson

Jun 04: Softball @ Central Tourney

Jun 06: Baseball/Softball vs. North Butler

Jun 07: Baseball vs. Clayton Ridge

Jun 07: Softball @ Denver

Jun 08: Baseball vs. North Linn

Jun 09: Baseball/Softball vs. Jesup

Jun 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

Jun 10: Baseball @ Denver

