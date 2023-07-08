Independence Sports

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

July 7: Baseball Districts at Decorah

July 8: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd. at Maquoketa

July 10: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

July 11: Softball Regionals Finals

July 12: Baseball Substate Finals

July 17-21: State Softball Tournament

July 17-21: State Baseball Tournament

East Buchanan Sports

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

July 5: Softball Regionals 1st Rd.

July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

July 8: Baseball Districts Semifinals @ North Linn

July 11: Baseball District Finals

July 17-21: State Softball Tournament

July 17-21: State Baseball Tournament

Wapsie Valley Sports

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

July 7: Softball Regional Semifinals HOME vs. South Winn

July 8: Baseball District Semifinals at South Winn

July 11: Baseball District Finals

July 17-21: State Softball Tournament

July 17-21: State Baseball Tournament

