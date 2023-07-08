Independence Sports
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
July 7: Baseball Districts at Decorah
July 8: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd. at Maquoketa
July 10: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
July 11: Softball Regionals Finals
July 12: Baseball Substate Finals
July 17-21: State Softball Tournament
July 17-21: State Baseball Tournament
East Buchanan Sports
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
July 5: Softball Regionals 1st Rd.
July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
July 8: Baseball Districts Semifinals @ North Linn
July 11: Baseball District Finals
July 17-21: State Softball Tournament
July 17-21: State Baseball Tournament
Wapsie Valley Sports
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
July 7: Softball Regional Semifinals HOME vs. South Winn
July 8: Baseball District Semifinals at South Winn
July 11: Baseball District Finals
July 17-21: State Softball Tournament
July 17-21: State Baseball Tournament