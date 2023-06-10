Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
June 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney
June 12: Softball @ West Delaware
June 12: Baseball @ West Delaware
June 13: Baseball @ Xavier
June 14: Softball vs. CCA
June 15: Baseball vs. CCA
June 16: Softball @ Beckman Tourney
June 17: Softball @ Beckman Tourney
June 17: Baseball @ Lewis Central
June 19: Baseball vs. Beckman Catholic
June 21: Baseball vs. Decorah
June 21: Softball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
June 22: Baseball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
June 26: Baseball @ Marion
June 26: Softball @ Marion
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
June 10: Softball H Jesup Tourney
June 12: Baseball vs. Union
June 12: Softball vs. Union
June 13: Softball @ South Hardin
June 14: Baseball vs. MFL Mar-Mac
June 14: Softball vs. Springville
June 16: Baseball vs. Hudson
June 16: Softball vs. Hudson
June 19: Baseball @ Sumner-Fred
June 19: Softball @ Sumner-Fred
June 20: Baseball vs. East Marshall
June 20: Softball vs. East Marshall
June 21: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 22: Softball @ Union
June 22: Baseball @ Union
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
June 12: Baseball vs. Maq Valley
June 12: Softball vs. Maq Valley
June 15: Baseball @ Easton Valley
June 15: Softball @ North Cedar
June 19: Baseball @ Central City
June 19: Softball @ Central City
June 22: Baseball vs. Cal-Wheat
June 22: Softball vs. Marquette
June 23: Baseball @ Nevada
June 23: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 26: Baseball vs. North Linn
June 28: Softball @ Cal-Wheat
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
June 12: Softball @ Springville
June 12: Baseball @ Springville
June 15: Softball @ Lisbon
June 15: Baseball @ Prince of Peace
June 19: Softball vs. Alburnett
June 19: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 21: Softball vs. Midland
June 21: Baseball vs. Lisbon
June 26: Baseball @ Maq Valley
June 26: Softball @ Maq Valley
June 28: Softball vs. Ed-Co
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
June 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney
June 12: Softball vs. Sumner-Fred
June 12: Baseball vs. Sumner-Fred
June 13: Baseball vs. A.P.
June 15: Baseball vs. Union
June 15: Softball vs. Union
June 16: Softball vs. A.P.
June 16: Baseball vs. Kee High
June 19: Baseball @ Oelwein
June 19: Softball @ Oelwein
June 20: Baseball vs. South Hardin
June 20: Softball vs. South Hardin